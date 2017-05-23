TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Millennial Esports Corp. ("Millennial Esports" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GAME) is pleased to announce its platinum sponsorship agreement with the "Betting on Esports" international trade show and conference, September 13-15, 2017 at the Kensington Olympia in London, England.

Millennial Esports and Esports Insider are premier sponsors of the trade show. As part of the sponsorship deal, Millennial Esports is committed to growing the competitive video game industry, by contributing to the development of the next generation of Esports in our country. The non-traditional trade show will have the excitement of an Esports competition, with networking drinks, dinners and parties, but also panel sessions and pre-scheduled meetings.

Esports team owners, igaming operators, tournament organizers, investment groups and media will be among the stakeholders attending the show. Alex Igelman, CEO of Millennial Esports, has been confirmed as a featured speaker. The trade show will include its own exhibition and networking area, in addition to eight panel sessions debating all things Esports. Other topics include how to choose an Esports ambassador, how to create content and run promotional campaigns in Esports, regulation and data issues.

Millennial Esports recently bet on Esports in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, opening a 15,000-square foot Esports arena. The Company has hosted several tournaments, including the North American Halo World Championship Qualifier. Millennial Esports is now making its roots in the Las Vegas community with a new fighting league, as well as facilitating and organizing video game tournaments including Super Smash Brothers, Hearthstone, and Street Fighter V at the LVL Up Expo in Las Vegas. LVL UP EXPO (May 12-14) is the ultimate video game and technology convention that also celebrates the inspired pop culture & art behind trendy games.

"For a second year, we sponsored and supported all the video game competitive play at LVL UP," said Alex Igelman, CEO of Millennial Esports. "Supporting the local gaming and Esports communities in Southern Nevada is extremely important to us and we congratulate the organizers on another successful event. Be it local or global, we're here."

About Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports Corp. owns and operates "thE Arena", Las Vegas' first permanent Esports Arena and studio. "thE Arena" is a state of the art 15,000 square foot facility located on world famous Fremont Street, at the Neonopolis, in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

Millennial Esports also owns and operates streamhatchet.com, a data analytics company that provides meaningful analytics and business intelligence for those persons and entities involved in video game streaming.

The Company operates www.millennialesports.gg, an Esports platform and online community, which provides gamers with a variety of online competitions, leagues and ladders, giving them an opportunity to win prizes and garner recognition within the global Esports community. In addition, the Company provides turnkey solutions to give game publishers, consumer brands and other partners exposure and influence on a targeted audience, thereby enabling them to generate new revenue streams by leveraging this unique and highly sought after global demographic.

