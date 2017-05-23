TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) announced today that Laurence Goldberg will be joining as a Managing Director in the New York office. Mr. Goldberg will be responsible for leading Onex Partners' investing activities in the technology sector.

Gerry Schwartz, Onex' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Onex has a long history of investing successfully across a broad range of industries. Laurence's expertise in technology is a logical addition to our capabilities. He is ideally suited to lead our investments in technology companies fitting with our overall private equity strategy."

Mr. Goldberg has more than 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Onex, he served as the Global Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications investment banking at Barclays. Previously, Mr. Goldberg was the Head of Technology investment banking at Lehman Brothers and a member of Credit Suisse First Boston's technology investment banking group.

