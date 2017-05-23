sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,85 Euro		-0,16
-0,25 %
WKN: 873080 ISIN: CA68272K1030 Ticker-Symbol: ONE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONEX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONEX CORPORATION
ONEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONEX CORPORATION63,85-0,25 %