GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX: AZZ)(FRANKFURT: P8AA)(OTC PINK: PWURF) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Delos Cy Jamison has joined the Company as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Jamison has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jamison Group LLC, which advises private landowners regarding large land exchanges with the United States Federal Government, since 2009. Mr. Jamison also serves as a Director of Northern Oil & Gas Inc., an oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a core area of focus in North Dakota and Montana. Prior to founding the Jamison Group in 2009, Mr. Jamison served from 1994 to 2009 as a Partner in the firm of Jamison and Sullivan, Inc., a diversified consulting firm that specialized in advising start-up companies regarding business development matters, lobbying on behalf of local governments and educational institutions, and assisting companies with development of business opportunities in foreign countries. Mr. Jamison was appointed by President George H. W. Bush, and served from 1989 to 1993 as the National Director of the Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior. Mr. Jamison also served from 1981 to 1993 as the Legislative Advisor of the Interior and Insular Affairs Committee (renamed the Natural Resources Committee), U.S. House of Representatives.

Azarga Uranium's President and CFO, Blake Steele commented, "We are very pleased that Mr. Jamison has agreed to join the Company as a strategic advisor. His previous achievements speak for themselves and his expertise will be invaluable to the future development of the Company's pipeline of US based projects, including the Company's initial development priority, Dewey Burdock, located in South Dakota. We remain focused on becoming America's next uranium developer and believe Mr. Jamison's abilities both compliment and augment the Company's existing skillsets."

The Company will initially focus Mr. Jamison's expertise on assisting with the continuing advancement of the Dewey Burdock Uranium Project (the "Project"). In March 2017, Azarga Uranium's wholly owned subsidiary, Powertech (USA) Inc., received notice that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA") had issued two draft permits for the Project. The draft EPA permits pertain to the Company's planned Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") activities and address all outstanding permit applications filed with the EPA for the Project.

According to a recent announcement by the EPA, the public review and comment period for the draft permits has been extended until 19 June 2017. The EPA's final permit decision will evaluate all public comments pertaining to the draft permits.

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is a mineral development company that controls six uranium projects, deposits and prospects in the United States of America (South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado) and the Kyrgyz Republic. The Dewey Burdock Uranium Project in South Dakota (the "Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and draft Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for development of the Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Mr. Jamison's expertise being invaluable to the future development of the Company's pipeline of US based projects, the Company becoming America's next uranium developer, the belief that Mr. Jamison's abilities both compliment and augment the Company's existing skillsets and the Company's continued efforts to obtain major regulatory permit approvals necessary for development of the Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: (1) the risk that Mr. Jamison's expertise is not invaluable to the future development of the Company's pipeline of US based projects, (2) the risk that the Company does not become America's next uranium developer, (3) the risk that Mr. Jamison's abilities do not compliment and augment the Company's existing skillsets, (4) the risk that the Company cannot continue the permitting process, (5) the risk that the Company does not obtain major regulatory permit approvals necessary for development of the Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA, (6) the risk that such statements may prove to be inaccurate and (7) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Company's most recent MD&A filed with Canadian security regulators.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

