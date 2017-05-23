Last week at the International One Conference 2017, Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman gave the inspiring closing keynote presentation titled "The Cyber Force Challenge: Attract Inspire the Next Generation".

The event was a successful collaboration in The Hague, The Netherlands, organized by the Dutch National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), the Ministry of Security and Justice and the Ministry of Economic Affairs under the theme 'We are all connected'.

"We are all aware of modern challenges we face in cyber security today data breaches and ransomware are spreading, everything around us keeps getting 'smarter' meaning more vulnerable, and new laws are impacting our business, such as the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe," explained Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "But there is a bigger challenge, an underlying threat being overlooked the growing shortage of skilled labor in cyber security, with a projected talent gap of 1.5 million in less than 2 years."

Addressing the large crowd of over a thousand participants, Mr. Waksman pointed to at least 3 opportunities to solve the cyber security talent gap:

Inspire kids

"Like policemen and firemen, 'cyber-fighters' are real-life heroes too, and should inspire kids to dream of a career in cyber security, working as a force for good at home and in their community. Also, to help raise awareness, storytelling is an effective way to make cyber security more understandable and memorable."

Motivate young adults

"You can also make a good salary with stable employment, which is even more important considering the rise of automation and global competition. If looking for work that is both purposeful and prosperous, then cyber security is an excellent career choice."

Appeal more to women

"It's not a surprise that cyber security is a male-dominated industry as women represent only 11% of the workforce, which has remained unchanged over 4 years. By contrast women are the majority in healthcare. Perhaps cyber security could take inspiration from that and appeal more to women by using more humanitarian messaging, such as analogies to healthcare. Caring about cyber security means caring about our well-being. Some may even claim that the healthcare industry already is a cyber industry."

To overcome the growing cyber force challenge, "we need to encourage new ways of thinking and attract the next generation to a career in cyber security inspiring kids, motivating young adults and appealing more to women," summarized Mr. Waksman. "To do so, we all need help to be more comfortable discussing cyber security in our homes and with our families. That's the first step to making a difference."

Over the course of the event, the International One Conference 2017 stage hosted talks from over 60 national and international cyber experts including Mikko Hypponen (F-Secure), Melissa Hathaway (Potomac Institute for Policy Studies), Herna Verhagen (PostNL), Reuben Paul (CyberShaolin), Rob Bertholee (The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service AIVD), Daniel Castro (ITIF), Marcel Veening (Divitel & Secure Software Alliance), Saket Modi (Lucideus Tech) and Joshua Corman (I am the Cavalry Atlantic Council). To see the full program, click here.

