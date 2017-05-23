The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Update on Redemption of Ordinary Shares

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

UPDATE ON REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

Further to the announcement on 04 May 2017, the Company has been notified by a shareholder that it would like to withdraw its redemption request. The Board has consented to this withdrawal per the terms of the Redemption.

Therefore the total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 31 May 2017 Redemption Point was 1,103,305 (representing 0.3% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2017 Redemption Point setting out the Redemption Price.

