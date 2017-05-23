sprite-preloader
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Update on Redemption of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire
London, May 23

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

UPDATE ON REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

Further to the announcement on 04 May 2017, the Company has been notified by a shareholder that it would like to withdraw its redemption request. The Board has consented to this withdrawal per the terms of the Redemption.

Therefore the total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 31 May 2017 Redemption Point was 1,103,305 (representing 0.3% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2017 Redemption Point setting out the Redemption Price.

Contact details:

Miton Group plc
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@mitongroup.com020 3714 1500
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@mitongroup.com
David BarronDavid.barron@mitongroup.com
Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shahsshah@cenkos.com020 7397 1922

