LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- GTX Corp (OTC PINK: GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced today that George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services has successfully completed phase one of the wandering prediction trial which began in fall of 2016. In collaboration with investigators from the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, who have expertise in the economics of patient-centered mobile health technologies and predictive analytics, the University utilized the patented GPS SmartSole, GTX's location based technology and data in order to study wandering habits in elderly people with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The data scientists applied using advanced machine learning methods to calculate total time spent at different locations and thus were able to identify frequently visited locations at specific times of day and days of the week. Using only day of the week and time of the day, the researchers' two-stage spatiotemporal clustering algorithm correctly predicted the users' location 87% of the time.

"These findings open the possibility of automatically detecting anomalies in ambulation to identify potential wandering events," said Janusz Wojtusiak, PhD, associate professor of health informatics at George Mason University.

"The innovation here is the continuous improvement in predictive accuracy that is driven by the users themselves. The more often users wear the SmartSoles and thus the more data they share about their spatiotemporal movement, the more we can fine-tune the predictive model and the more accurately we can personalize alerts. In fact, the power of predictive models extends beyond alerts of potential wandering events: Even if a user is not wearing the device, we can apply the predictive model to narrow down his or her likely whereabouts. This can dramatically reduce the time that search teams need to locate and rescue a missing individual," said Lorens Helmchen, PhD, associate professor of health policy and management at George Washington University.

The team has submitted a proposal for additional funding and now aims to uncover patterns of movement that are associated with Alzheimer's disease progression.

"Professor Wojtusiak's team has done an amazing job combining advanced machine learning methods with our tracking and monitoring GPS wearable technology which in the future could improve the lives of millions of people diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's. GTX has been at the forefront of wandering assistive and recovery technology and it is a true honor to support this research project. We believe 'advance machine learning and Big Data' will play a major role in finding solutions to complex problems and we applaud Professor Wojtusiak's team for this significant step forward in translating spatiotemporal data into real-time actionable support," stated Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp director of business development.

The preliminary research will be made available to GTX Corp, which will consider deploying the prediction algorithms into their backend monitoring platform, adding another layer of technology and overall value to their proprietary GPS tracking platform and monitoring services. The Company is also exploring developing a data collection only SmartSole, that would be much lower in cost and could be used on a wide scale research program.

The patented GPS SmartSole® is a non-visible GPS tracking device designed to monitor the location of people afflicted with cognitive memory disorders, such as Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and TBI, who have a tendency to get lost or wander and for people at risk of kidnapping, such as government employees, journalists and high level executives.

About George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services

The College of Health and Human Services at George Mason University prepares students to become future leaders in health care, public health, and social services with the skills necessary to solve the challenges of a rapidly changing and culturally diverse health environment. By combining research with community engagement efforts, students receive a rigorous and relevant education, while simultaneously making a valuable contribution to the region's health care workforce. Whether it's global and community health, health administration and policy, nursing, nutrition and food science studies, rehabilitation science, or social work, students are active participants in improving and promoting health, both locally and globally. Visit us at chhs.gmu.edu.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors servicing over 20 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

Online: www.gtxcorp.com www.gpssmartsole.com

Social media - withyou smartsole

www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

www.twitter.com/gtxcorp

www.pinterest.com/gtxcorp

www.instagram.com/gtxcorp

www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. For more information, please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle contact details are:

Email: nsriddle@gtxcorp.com

Tel: +44 7785 364100

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at http://www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

General information, licensing or investor relations email:

GTX Corp

info@gtxcorp.com

ir@gtxcorp.com

213.489.3019



