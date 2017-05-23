NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, will participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference to be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis.

Fusion CEO Matthew Rosen will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative. You may also email your meeting request to FSNN@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Fusion

Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact:

Brian Coyne

(212) 201-2404

Email contact





Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

Email contact

