Mobile TeleSystems PJSC 1st Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results Promising beginning to a new year Q1 2017 Financial & Operating Results *Q1 2017 HIGHLIGHTS* MTS Group - Key figures (RUB bln) Q1 Q1 Change, 2017 2016[1] % Revenue 104.7 105.9 -1.1% of which: Russia 97.1 96.3 0.9% OIBDA 41.8 41.1 1.8% of which: Russia 39.5 38.6 2.4% Operating profit 21.7 21.6 0.4% Profit attributable to owners of the 12.5 14.5 -14.0% Company: Profit from continuing operations 12.5 14.8 -15.8% Loss from discontinued operation - -0.3 n/a Operating cash flow 33.3 39.1 -14.8% Cash CAPEX 11.1 18.4 -39.5% Net debt 203.3 198.0 2.6% Net debt / LTM OIBDA 1.2 1.1 n/a Free cash flow 22.9 20.5 11.4% Mobile Q1 Q4 2016 Q1 Y-o-Y Q-o-Q subscribers 2016 2017 Change,% Change, % (mln) *Total* *106.9* *109.9* *108.8* *1.7%* *-1.0%* Russia 77.3 80.0 79.0 2.2% -1.3% Ukraine[2] 20.7 20.9 20.9 0.8% 0.1% Armenia 2.1 2.1 2.1 -1.2% -0.9% Turkmenistan 1.6 1.7 1.7 4.7% 2.7% Belarus[3] 5.3 5.2 5.2 -1.8% -1.3% Andrei Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results: "MTS again delivered a strong set of results as we continue to deliver on our 3D strategy of data, digital and dividends. While Group revenue slightly declined for the period, which was shorter than last year due to the leap year, we continue to see positive underlying trends in our core markets in Russia and Ukraine through an overall growth in usage improved profitability. In Russia, the stabilization of our roaming base and an overall increase in usage contributed to a nearly 1% growth in mobile service revenue. In Ukraine, we saw close to 3% revenue growth year-over-year as we continue to develop data customers and build out our 3G networks. "However, we realized significant profitability gains in both markets. For the Group, OIBDA was up 1.8%, but in Russia, we realized 2.4% growth in OIBDA largely due to the higher-profitability of roaming, as well as relatively less of an impact in our retail business to Q1 2016. In Ukraine, our yearlong focus on profitability has improved our margins to nearly 46% as OIBDA grew 62%. Key factors in Ukraine include scale benefits related to our 3G rollout and rebranding under the Vodafone brand, as well as rebalancing our bundled voice and data tariffs. "While these results are encouraging to start the year, we reaffirm our Group revenue and OIBDA guidance of -2 to +2%. We may be trending at the upper range of this guidance, but the macroeconomic situation, including currencies throughout our markets, remains volatile, and the competitive outlook - despite steps we took during the period to shut down stores and eliminate unlimited tariff plans - remains uncertain. Overall, however, we see a number of positive underlying trends in our market, which bode well for our outlook." *KEY CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS* CORPORATE NEWS MTS Board of Directors appointed Andrey Dubovskov the President of MTS for a three-year term and elected the members to the Management Board. *** MTS Board of Directors set the date for the Company's AGM for June 29, 2017 with the record date to participate in the AGM on May 26, 2017. *** The Board recommended that the AGM approves annual dividends of RUB 15.6 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 31.2 per ADR), or a total of RUB 31.17 billion (RUB 31,174,752,570), based on the full-year 2016 financial results. The Board recommended that the AGM sets the record date for shareholders and ADR-holders entitled to receive dividends for the 2016 fiscal year for July 10, 2017. BOND ISSUANCE In February, 2017, MTS issued exchange-traded bonds of RUB 10 billion with a maturity of 5 years at a coupon of 9.00% on MICEX. *** In March, 2017, MTS issued exchange-traded bonds of RUB 10 billion with a maturity of 4 years and a coupon of 8.85% on MICEX. SHARE REPURCHASE In addition to the dividend payout, the Board has considered the advisability of a share repurchase program as an additional way to create further shareholder value. As part of such a program, the Group could allocate up to 30bln rubles to be spent over the next three years on the repurchase of shares. In October and December 2016, the Board of Directors gave approval for MTS to launch two Modified Dutch Tender Offers with the goal of returning a maximum of RUB 10 bln to the Company's Holders of Shares of Common Stock and ADR Holders. Through two tenders, launched in October 2016 and January 2017, MTS acquired 17,532,278 shares for a total consideration of RUB 5.0 bln. In transactions related to the tenders, MTS acquired a number of shares proportional to its aggregate ownership from its majority shareholder, Sistema PJSFC, at prices determined by the tender. In total, MTS spent RUB 10.0 bln to acquire a total of 35,121,665 shares. NETWORKS DEVELOPMENT MTS installed new equipment to secure seamless connectivity for passengers in Moscow metro, significantly improving MTS' existing service. MTS equipped approximately 4,000 metro trains with femtocells, or miniature base stations, to boost the signal strength available to MTS subscribers while travelling on Moscow metro trains. 5G TEST MTS and Ericsson tested 5G technology in motion for the first time in Russia and reached a record data speed of 25 Gbps. Innovative technologies such as Multi-User and Massive MIMO, Beam Tracking and Dynamic TDD, were used for the trials. MTS MONEY WALLET MTS launched MTS Money Wallet, an e-wallet that enables users to get easy, 'one-click' access to MTS's financial services and be rewarded with bonuses and loyalty points. The new service combines all payments tools on one platform - electronic wallet, bank cards, and customers' mobile account balances. INNOVATIVE CAR INSURANCE PROGRAM MTS and INTOUCH insurance company launched _Smart Kilometers_, the first IoT-based insurance program available in Russia,which will allow low-mileage or occasional drivers to save up to 25% of the cost of the non-obligatory car insurance. CLOUD SOLUTIONS FOR LARGE BUSINESS MTS launched cloud computing services for large corporate clients. The combination of MTS' cloud platform, its own data centers and unrivalled network of backbone and urban channels allow customers to access complex computing and data storage cloud solutions with advanced disaster recovery options. The new services are available throughout Russia. AWARDS AND GLOBAL RECOGNITION MTS Compliance Director Julia Romashkina named EMEA Chief Compliance Officer of the Year by C5 Group's Annual Women in Compliance Awards for her success in promoting a compliance culture both within the company and beyond. *** MTS Corporate University received the silver award in the 'Best Corporate University - Innovation' category at the Global Council of Corporate Universities ("GlobalCCU") Awards 2017. GlobalCCU rewards companies that have used their corporate university structures as a tool to implement broader business strategies. *GROUP BUSINESS PERFORMANCE* Group Highlights (RUB bln) Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Change % Revenue 104.7 105.9 -1.1% OIBDA 41.8 41.1 1.8% margin 40.0% 38.8% 1.2pp Profit attributable to owners of the 12.5 14.5 -14.0% Company margin 11.9% 13.7% -1.8pp *CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS* Group revenue decreased 1.1% year-over-year to RUB 104.7 bln. Part of the decrease is attributable to the effect of a leap year in 2016, without which revenue would largely be flat. However, voice and data usage growth in Russia, coupled with slightly higher handset sales, supported revenue growth in this key market. This offset the negative effect of the strengthening ruble in relation to group currencies as the contribution from foreign subsidiaries overall weakened. Group OIBDA rose 1.8% year-over-year to RUB 41.8 bln. The growth was driven by strong mobile revenue, optimization of costs related to roaming and a positive year-over-year contribution from Ukraine. The strengthening ruble limited the contribution from foreign subsidiaries, but underlying trends in these markets remained stable. Group OIBDA margin stood at 40.0%. MTS delivered a first-quarter group net profit of RUB 12.5 bln, down from Rub 14.5 bln a year earlier. The drop was attributable smaller non-cash FOREX gain due to relative stability of the ruble and higher depreciation and amortization costs because of our network expansion in key markets like Russia and Ukraine. Group OIBDA Factor Analysis (RUB bln) **Please refer to the link below for the full version of the press-release, which includes graphic content** Group Net Profit Factor Analysis (RUB bln)

