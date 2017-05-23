here.

"We have envisioned CORION as a boundless network of businesses and individuals to build a worldwide decentralized network that creates an unparalleled self supporting global system," said Miklos Denkler, Founder of CORION. "The core of the system is the unprecedented symbiotic relationship that will interweave the economic players worldwide, providing tools and conditions to do business either within a local community or around the globe in developed or in emerging regions."

"As the recent rally of Bitcoin and top 10 altcoins suggest, it has become clear that the number of cryptocurrency users will continue to grow," said CORION's cryptocurrency expert Zoltan Bor. "Mainstream users desperately seek a simple solution to enter the crypto world and use all of the possibilities it can offer, such as buying and selling on exchanges, transferring funds all over the world, and paying with the coins they have."

About CORION:

CORION is a Swiss-based multifunctional platform for businesses and individuals to join and build a worldwide decentralized network based on mutual benefits, simplicity, security, cost-effectiveness and speed. The Platform provides and hosts secure, convenient, and instant financial transactions using CORION, the stable means of payment. CORION encourages users to build businesses and services on it and it is ideal for beginners and anyone looking to enter into the crypto world. For more information, visit http://www.corion.io/ICO.

