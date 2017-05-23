

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems, Inc. (FLIR) said that James Cannon has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 19, 2017. He will succeed Andy Teich, whose retirement after 33 years of service was previously announced on February 14, 2017.



Cannon previously served for more than 16 years in a variety of senior leadership positions at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.(SWK), most recently as President of Stanley Security North America & Emerging Markets.



Prior to that, he was President of the company's Industrial & Automotive Repair (IAR) business unit, first in North America and subsequently in Europe and Latin America, before then serving as President of Stanley Oil & Gas.



In addition, Cannon served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as an infantryman and armor officer in a wide variety of assignments around the world, including Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Iraq.



Cannon serves on the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Marketing from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.



He will be based out of the company's Wilsonville, Oregon headquarters.



