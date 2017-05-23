RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data services and RegTech solutions for the buy-side, is hosting its second BMR Seminar in London on 7th June. The event takes place six months ahead of the enforcement of the EU's landmark Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) on 1st January 2018, and will provide asset managers, owners and servicers the information they need to ensure they're compliant.

Following on from the success of RIMES' 2016 1st BMR Seminar, this year's event has attracted an impressive roster of speakers from some of the leading organizations in the financial sector including CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, Deloitte and the Financial Markets Law Committee.

Speakers will focus on the practical elements of compliance with the EU Benchmarks Regulation including: the applicability of the EU Benchmarks Regulation to proprietary indices; how firms should respond to the variety of internal and external assurance requirements that the Regulation brings, and; an overview of Level 2 measures for the EU Benchmarks Regulation.

Bruno Piers de Raveschoot, COO of RIMES' Regulatory Division, commented: "The EU Benchmarks Regulation is going to have a significant effect on asset managers, owners and servicers. With only six months left to prepare, firms must act now to ensure they are ready for the EU BMR, and able to mitigate the added cost and complexity it will bring to data management. Our Seminar will help them do just that, and we look forward to hosting them at what promises to be a highly informative event."

RIMES Regulation Seminar takes place on 7th June London. Registrations info: events@rimes.com

ends#

About RIMES

RIMES is a buy-side specialist that truly understands the data management and regulatory challenges faced by its clients. It serves over 300 investment managers, pension funds, hedge funds, wealth managers, private banks, custodian banks and insurance companies in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005891/en/

Contacts:

RIMES

Alessandro Ferrari

Marketing@rimes.com

02031707303