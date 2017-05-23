Lithium Exploration Group Inc.: Lithium Exploration Group To Test Prototype Unit In June To Prove Solution For Global Fresh Water Epidemic

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Lithium Exploration Group Inc. (OTC PINK: LEXG) announced today that it intends to initiate prototype testing on water feedstock in June while the first commercial oil unit is being produced. The scope of these tests is to identify similar flow ratings and power consumption to the testing performed on crude oil in the fall and spring. This round of testing will also be structured to analyze the organic degradation, which takes place within the cavitation reaction. A team from Texas A&M Corpus Christis Core Isotope Lab has been engaged to perform the laboratory analysis of the water samples. This brief period of testing will take place in June and will provide some much-needed data on the water treatment applications that are being considered.

"The ability to eliminate these harmful organic biological compounds from wastewater streams is a huge part of the long-term initiative that Sonic Cavitation LTD has for their technology. These organics in brackish and light waste streams are harmful to the oceans when they are dumped into the sea, and harmful to humans when they are consumed," commented CEO Alex Walsh. "This testing effort is going to be quick and simple compared to our efforts with crude oil, but every bit as valuable. The degradation of organics in fluid is critical to many industries and humanitarian efforts and, with the help of the folks at TAMU-CC, we will be able to point to some very specific problems that we can solve as we hit the market."

About Lithium Exploration Group

Lithium Exploration Group is a US-based exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development potential of lithium brines and other precious metals that demonstrate high probability for near-term production. Currently the company is focused testing its SonCav Technology and the acquisition of oil and gas related assets in the US and Canada. Lithium Exploration Group is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol LEXG.

Website: www.lithiumexplorationgroup.com.

