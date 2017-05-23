SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- App Annie, the most trusted mobile app data and insights company, announces its premiere industry event, Capptivate. Keynotes and sessions will cover three main themes that will address the fast growing app market: how apps are drastically transforming consumer behavior and businesses, best practices for growing a mobile business and App Annie's company vision for the year ahead.

Attendees will include mobile industry leaders, as well as companies looking to learn best practices and successful strategies to elevate their mobile initiatives. This two-day event will take place on June 4-5 at Pier 27 in San Francisco.

Headliners, Keynotes to Address Growing and Transformative App Market

Mobile apps are shaping consumers' day-to-day lives, and as a result, are disrupting the way companies do business. At Capptivate, speakers will discuss how businesses are transforming through apps -- and how leaders have used insights and data to advance their app strategies and achieve new levels of success through mobile. Capptivate's dynamic keynotes and mainstage panels include:

Nate Silver, Editor-in-Chief of FiveThirtyEight and author of bestseller "The Signal and the Noise, Why So Many Predictions Fail - But Some Don't"

Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer, Snap, on app engagement and monetization

Eric Liaw, General Partner, Institutional Venture Partners will moderate a session on the Future of Mobile with Greg Chambers, Group Director, Digital Innovation, from Coca-Cola and Larissa Fontaine, Director, Global Head of Apps Business Development for Google Play

Key sessions also include: Match Group's Head of Mobile and Social Acquisition, James Peng, to discuss trends in user acquisition and Shopkick's Chief Marketing Officer, Kristy Stromberg, to cover omni-channel strategies. Also on stage will be mobile experts from Amazon, Mattel, Uber, Twitter, Headspace, the Weather Company, pSafe and iHeartMedia.

Topics include:

Optimizing your app using customer feedback

Managing a sea of data

Focusing on app metrics that matter

Lessons in international app expansion

Ways to build a successful app marketing program through best practices in app store optimization (ASO)

A strategic look at partnerships and acquisitions

New trends in monetization

Moving from omni-channel to omni-present through mobile

App Annie Reveals App Market Forecast through 2021 and Company Direction

Building on its extensive data assets and advanced market models, App Annie will reveal its vision for the app economy through 2021 -- highlighting the growth across app stores, in-app advertising and commerce. Bertrand Schmitt, CEO and Co-Founder of App Annie, will also share his vision for the company for the upcoming year.

App Annie executive speakers include: Danielle Levitas (SVP, Research), Mark Ungerer (VP, Products) and Nick Mcintosh (VP, Core Products and Platform).

"App Annie is thrilled to present Capptivate as the premier forum for pioneering mobile leaders to learn from one another," said Bertrand Schmitt, co-founder and CEO of App Annie. "As the mobile industry evolves, apps are increasingly woven into consumers' lives -- making them the most powerful way for mobile-first and traditional companies to reach and engage with customers. We've always strived to ensure our clients and mobile thought leaders are armed with the latest insights, products and trends, and are excited to present all of this, and more, at Capptivate."

Additional Information

View additional resources including keynotes, sessions and registration details here.

About App Annie

App Annie delivers the most trusted app data and insights for your business to succeed in the global app economy. Over 800,000 registered members rely on App Annie to better understand the app market, their businesses and the opportunities around them. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 450 employees across 15 global offices. App Annie has received $157 million in financing, including from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Institutional Venture Partners, IDG Capital Partners, e.ventures, Greenspring Associates, and Greycroft Partners.

