NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Vodafone today announced it is working with Connected Boat™ pioneer Siren Marine to bring reliable, global Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities to vessels all over the world. Using Vodafone's global IoT SIM, Siren Marine's next-generation connected boat products will provide private boat owners, fleet managers and boat manufacturers with remote access to vital information about their boats, ensuring peace of mind and a better boating experience.

With IoT connectivity from Vodafone, Siren Marine's new MT, MTC and MTC-Pro models will provide boaters the ability to monitor, track, control and secure their boats no matter where they are in the world, eliminating worry and enhancing the boat ownership experience. By installing a Siren Marine MTC system on board and accessing the Siren Marine app, users can monitor critical information such as battery voltage, temperature, water levels and position monitoring with geofence tracking. Siren Marine users receive instant alerts via smartphone, tablet or computer if a critical event occurs, such as unauthorized entry or water leakage into the boat's bilge. Users can also remotely control onboard accessories, including spreader lights, remote battery switches, climate control systems and manual bilge pumps; as well as track the exact location and movement of the vessel.

Siren Marine's next-generation 3G and LTE devices will introduce enhanced connectivity with Vodafone's IoT capabilities. In addition to providing a reliable, secure connection, the technology will allow boaters to travel seamlessly from country to country, without the need to switch SIMs. Vodafone's global network will allow Siren Marine to expand internationally, as well as play an important role in bringing this technology to all segments of the marine industry.

"Siren Marine products provide boaters around the world with the peace of mind that their boats are always secure and ready to go," said Capt. Daniel A. Harper, founder and CEO of Siren Marine. "With Vodafone's global IoT capabilities and expertise in the IoT space, we are able to offer our customers the best coverage and most reliable service, resulting in the best possible boating experience."

"The Internet of Things is making a major impact in all areas of the transportation industry, from boats, to cars, to motorcycles," said Vodafone Americas President Andrew Morawski. "IoT is revolutionizing the way we travel and helping to bring the marine industry into the future."

Siren Marine's suite of next-generation products will launch in June with the MTC model, followed by the MT and MTC-Pro model releases later this year.

About Siren Marine

Siren Marine, a Newport, RI marine technology company, offers unparalleled monitoring and tracking systems for the boating market. Siren Marine's products allow boat owners, fleet operators and boat builders to remotely monitor, track and control all types of boats, avoiding costly damage or loss. Endorsed by leading boat builders and insurance companies, Siren Marine offers owners peace of mind and a better boating experience. To learn more about Siren Marine, and its complete line of monitoring devices, please visit www.sirenmarine.com.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 48 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of 31 March 2017, Vodafone Group had 515.7 million mobile customers and 17.9 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.