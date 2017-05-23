GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) announces today that the SyncPal product is now going into production and will start shipping in July-2017.

The company anticipates $5M in revenue for the next 24 months, and $30M total over 60 months on its SyncPal product.

The SYNCPAL is the first of its kind for the commercial broadcast industry and is designed to compensate for video/audio out-of-sync problems using the Simlatus proprietary immersive technology when the AES audio is embedded in the HD video channel. The SYNCPAL de-embeds the audio signal, delays as necessary and then re-embeds it back into the HD channel. It is a 16 channel (4 AES groups) audio delay solution which ties the audio delay to video frame delay values. The SYNCPAL delays all 16 channels up to 49.9 video frames and is adjustable in 0.1 frame steps using three decade switches. There are four valid AES input led's as well as a valid reference led. The units will accept any sample rates between 32kHz and 50kHz.

ABOUT SIMLATUS: www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation's 18 year history as an audio/video icon, designs, manufactures and sells commercial broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as Warner Bros., CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new SyncPal, and our future Simlatus-IBS, will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Tom Nelson

Tenassociates33@gmail.com

1-480-326-8577

Source: Simlatus Corporation



