SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) (the Company) announces the website launch of their retail sales after an 18 month planning for product branding.

Matt Scott, Director, stated, "VTNL will spin out its business processing outsourcing segment under Concord as a part of owning its own brand of products. Concord provides outsourcing of products. We believe that Concord is burdened with under-earning contracts it can renegotiate or exit. The company is progressing into the cannabis product market for pets pursuant with positive feedback from the industry relative to the proper use of CBD products as a replacement for more toxic prescription synthetic medications currently prescribed in the industry."

The company has currently applied for the OTC-QB and Morning Star rating as it is compliant with the qualifications and guidelines.

Mr. Scott further stated, "VTNL is structured to create annual revenue of $10M over the next 24 months in providing the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products. The company is creating its own brand of private label surgical products which will allow our company a footprint in owning our first brand label products in this industry."

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply, Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products. Vet Online Supply sources our products through Concord Veterinary Supply. Concord, established in 1999, is now one of Canada's largest, independent suppliers of veterinary surgical and dental instruments.

