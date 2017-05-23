CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- hopTo Inc. (OTCQB: HPTO), developer and provider of application publishing and mobile productivity software today announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

First Quarter 2017 Financial Update:

Revenue of $0.98 million

Net Loss of $0.15 million

Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02

First Quarter 2017 Operational Summary and Business Update

"Throughout the first quarter, we have continued our efforts to extract value from the intellectual property and software that we have developed while taking additional steps to further reduce expenses," stated Eldad Eilam, President and CEO of hopTo Inc.

"Our GO-Global business continues to generate positive cash flow and remains an important aspect of our overall company. We continue to believe that the GO-Global business will operate profitably in the future. We are also evaluating opportunities related to GO-Global. Additionally, early in the Second Quarter, we entered into a sublease for our remaining office space in Campbell and will derive additional expense savings and positive cash flow from this transaction."

"Although we continue to believe that we may have opportunities to extract value from our hopTo and GO-Global assets, there are significant risks and uncertainties associated with those efforts. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on April 7, 2017 included discussion of such opportunities and additional new risk factors in this regard. Shareholders should not place any significant reliance on the outcome of such efforts. In addition, although our GO-Global business continues to generate cash, due to our conclusion that it is unlikely we will generate revenue from hopTo Work in the reasonably foreseeable future, our Annual Report included disclosure regarding our determination that there are substantial doubts about our ability to continue as a going concern. We nevertheless intend to further manage our expenses to preserve as many opportunities for the company as reasonably possible. In particular, we will seek to preserve resources to enable the continued operation and customer support of our GO-Global business, which we believe is achievable given the positive cash flow profile of that business."

First Quarter 2017 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $0.98 million represents a decrease of 2.5% from $1.0 million for the same period in the prior year. This revenue is entirely from the Company's Go-Global products and services.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2017 amounted to $0.96 million, as compared to $0.95 million, for the same period in 2016, an increase of 1.1%.

Total operating expense for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million, a reduction of $0.8 million or 40.7% from the same period in 2016.

hopTo reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $0.15 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.0 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2016.

As of March 31, 2017 the Company had cash of $673 thousand and accounts receivable of $184 thousand.

Investor Communications

As part of our continued expense management, hopTo Inc. will not be hosting an investor conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results.

As we did with our Year End 2016 and Q3 2016 results, in lieu of a conference call, we invite shareholders to submit questions via email to the following email address: investors@hopto.com

We will accumulate questions until the end of the day on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. We will review the questions and we will use our best efforts to provide written answers to those questions that we believe we can answer, subject to normal confidentiality policies, via a Form 8-K that we intend to file with the SEC on or before May 31, 2017. We will also post the answers at investors.hopto.com.

About hopTo:

Founded in its current form in 2012, hopTo Inc. is a developer of application publishing software and a mobile productivity workspace platform. The company is based in Campbell, CA.

For more information on hopTo, please visit: www.hopTo.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements include statements regarding future growth and the expected impact of our products on the marketplace. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those described in the forward looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the following: the success of our new products depends on a number of factors including market and customer acceptance; our ability to manage the risks associated with new product introduction and developing and marketing new versions of the product; and other factors, including those set forth under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in other documents we have filed with the SEC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------------- ------------------- (Unaudited) (Audited) ------------------- ------------------- Assets ---------------------------------- Cash $ 673,100 $ 546,200 Accounts receivable, net 183,800 355,300 Prepaid expenses 35,400 38,700 ------------------- ------------------- Total current assets 892,300 940,200 Property and equipment, net 124,600 143,300 Other assets 109,000 109,000 ------------------- ------------------- Total assets $ 1,125,900 $ 1,192,500 =================== =================== Liabilities and stockholders' deficit ---------------------------------- Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,036,100 $ 975,800 Deferred rent 20,900 24,100 Capital lease 4,600 6,800 Deferred revenue 1,720,500 1,759,000 Other current liabilities 766,200 571,100 ------------------- ------------------- Total current liabilities 3,548,300 3,336,800 Deposit liability 81,400 81,400 Deferred revenue 1,557,500 1,694,600 Deferred rent - 2,600 Stockholders' deficit (4,061,300) (3,922,900) ------------------- ------------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,125,900 $ 1,192,500 =================== =================== Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, ---------------------------------------- 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ------------------- ------------------- Revenue $ 982,500 $ 1,007,300 Costs of revenue 18,800 53,800 ------------------- ------------------- Gross profit 963,700 953,500 ------------------- ------------------- Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 89,900 317,100 General and administrative 641,100 678,100 Research and development 385,000 885,800 ------------------- ------------------- Total operating expenses 1,116,000 1,881,000 ------------------- ------------------- Loss from operations (152,300) (927,500) Change in fair value of warrants liability - (47,300) Other income (expense), net (500) 600 ------------------- ------------------- Loss before provision for income tax (152,800) (974,200) Provision for income tax 900 700 ------------------- ------------------- Net loss (153,700) (974,900) =================== =================== Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.02) $ (0.10) =================== =================== Average weighted common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 9,804,400 9,737,946 =================== ===================

Investors / Media:

J.L. Casabonne

investors@hopto.com

408-688-2674 ext. 5025



