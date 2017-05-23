CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that they will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results after market close on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Results will be announced via a press release and detailed financial results will be available on the same day via conference call and webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Participant Conference Call Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0789

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8562

Participant Webcast Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124627

Replay Dial-in Information:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

From: 06/08/17 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time

To: 06/15/17 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time

Replay Pin Number: 13663128

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and elsewhere by Determine are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, product and channel development, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand for Determine's products and services, risks of losing key personnel or customers, protection of the company's intellectual property and government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the company's industry. Determine undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors concerning the company can be found in the company's most recent Form 10-K as filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

