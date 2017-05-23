WEST PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- iTeknik Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ITKH) announced results for their third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017.

In the first operating quarter since acquiring the assets that are now operating as its Big Rhino Corporation subsidiary, iTeknik announced revenues of $499.3 thousand with net income of $76.4 thousand for the period.

Fred Wicks, iTeknik's Chairman and CEO said, "The results achieved by our Big Rhino Advertising Agency in our first operating quarter have been outstanding. Kyle Eng, President of Big Rhino, and his phenomenal team continue to produce bottom-line results that impress their automotive and non-automotive clients. Their hard work and dedication to quality are the reasons Big Rhino has already built a strong brand. We are adding new clients every month and as a result, have a solid and growing customer base."

Fred Wicks also said, "In addition to our strong financial results and business growth, we are making major strides in our long-term corporate strategy. We are diligently working on our audit that will allow us to eventually become fully reporting. We are also continuing our search for suitable acquisition and merger partners. We have hired an Investor Relations firm to help us get our message out to a wider community of investors using social media and other innovative tools. All of these efforts are dedicated to increasing the value of our stock for all of our shareholders."

iTeknik Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ITKH) trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC Market For quotes and market information on the company, visit http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ITKH/company-info.

About iTeknik Holding Corporation:

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy (OTC PINK: ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams. We seek companies with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space and related technologies. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in revenue and earnings growth as well as positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary, Big Rhino Corporation. For more information visit our website at www.iteknik.com.

About Big Rhino Corporation:

Big Rhino Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation and is a full-service advertising and digital media agency. Big Rhino excels in providing on-strategy, fast, precise and creative marketing solutions that get our clients BIG results. We maintain a nimble in-house creative team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that we believe is faster than anyone else. When combined with our completely integrated digital, interactive and media teams, our clients have access to a strategic and responsive advertising machine. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency

Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.

Contact:



Investor Relations

Tom Nelson

Tenassociates33@gmail.com

480-326-8577



