NEEDHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Senior insurance executives from the nation's largest carriers recently attended the 11th annual Property Innovation Summit in Dallas, TX to hear world-renown speakers deliver presentations on ways organizations can better equip themselves for disruption, leadership, and innovation. The event was hosted by Enservio, the leading provider of contents claim management software, inventory and valuation services, and payment solutions, for property insurers.

Property Innovation Summit Day 1

Emmy-nominated host of National Geographic Channel's #1 rated series, Brain Games, Jason Silva, presented a keynote on the emergence of exponential technology and innovation and the radical transformation it's having in many areas, including the very fabric of what it means to be human.

David Burkus, bestselling author and Management Professor has been recognized by Thinkers50 as "one of the emerging thought leaders most likely to shape the future of business." Burkus challenged the traditional and widely accepted notions of business management and presented new innovative ideas on successful leadership. Burkus stated, "Great leaders don't innovate the product, they innovate the factory."

Next up was Roel Peeters, CEO and co-founder of Insurtech company Roost. Peeters discussed his company's innovative home telematics platform and how they are partnering with Property Insurers to enhance the policyholder experience and help mitigate claims through technology.

Mark Garrett is the Director of Industry Analytics for the insurance practice at J.D. Power. He explored the generational divide with regards to policyholder claim expectations and satisfaction levels, comparing the emerging millennial market to previous generations.

Closing Day 1, Roger Staubach, Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys took the stage. Staubach had an uncanny ability to lead his football team to come-from-behind victories and spoke about the leadership skills he's learned both on and off the field.

Property Innovation Summit Day 2

Day 2 keynote speaker was Rorke Denver, Navy SEAL Commander and bestselling author. He presented on leadership from his unique perspective having been in some of the most intense leadership situations imaginable. He discussed the importance of being a creative thinker on and off the battlefield, and always finding the extra inch to improve the organization.

Dr. Anand Rao is a principal in PwC's advisory practice and spoke to attendees about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the insurance industry and the opportunities this advanced technology represents for insurance carriers.

The closing speaker was Dr. JP Pawliw-Fry, leadership and performance expert. Dr. Pawliw-Fry presented on performing under pressure and doing your best when it matters most. He looked at the science behind the critical leadership trait of emotional intelligence, the ability to manage your own emotions and others' when they are under pressure.

