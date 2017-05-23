NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) (the "Company"), a current, SEC reporting Company with growing interests in the food and food service industry, is pleased to announce the signing of cannabis business expert Robert Hunt, Esq. to identify opportunities in the legal cannabis industry where First Foods' management, expertise, and relationships could have significant impact.

Rob Hunt is one of the preeminent consultants in the legalized marijuana industry. He has proven effective to his client base due to his well-rounded expertise in cannabis policy, law, legislation, and finance. Rob has been instrumental in several of the best known and most successful cannabis businesses in operation today.

Hunt will speak about his role with interviewer Jeff "Defo" Deforrest on 940 Winz at approximately 9:30 a.m. est. Listeners can also tune in at the following link:

http://940winz.iheart.com/onair/jeff-defo-deforrest-50066/

Hunt will work closely with First Foods Group's management team, which is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Kestenbaum who has previously served on the Board of Directors for pizza chain Sbarro and as Franchise Counsel for national brands including 1-800-FLOWERS, Nathan's Famous, and Five Guys.

"Rob Hunt is perhaps the best possible fit to be our ambassador to the cannabis industry," stated Harold Kestenbaum. "He has both the credibility and contacts to help us pursue successes in the near-term while helping us articulate and officiate a revenue producing cannabis component of First Foods' overall business plan."

"The growth of the legal cannabis industry is accelerating rapidly, but there is a dearth of creative and identifiable brands that define the alternative means of consumption category," stated Hunt. "By leveraging the combination of management and cannabis experience on this team, First Foods has the opportunity to curate an experience that has never been seen before in the cannabis space. Personally, I believe that I have the network and background to bring this vision to market, which should drive value to the companies we select to work with and ultimately, to First Foods shareholders."

About First Foods Group, Inc.:

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for new foodservice brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

