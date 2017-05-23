SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - A company that offers the convenience of ordering lottery tickets online for California residents is about to go public.

LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO)

LottoGopher Holdings is expected to begin trading Tuesday, May 23 on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol LOTO.

LottoGopher is the only lottery messenger service that allows users in California order and manage Powerball, Mega Millions and Superlotto Plus tickets online using a debit or credit card. Lotteries in the U.S. are limited by state laws, many of which prohibit the online sale of lottery tickets and also the purchase of tickets with a credit card.

LottoGopher has developed a lottery messenger service with a legally compliant business model where members can order lottery tickets by subscribing for a $3 day pass, a $12 monthly or a $99 annual membership, with no markup on the ticket prices.

The company is planning to expand the business into 22 other key lottery states. At this point the service is restricted to California residents.

