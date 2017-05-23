Andersen Tax is proud to announce its debut in Poland this week as the Polish member firm of Andersen Global, Taxperience, officially transitions its name to Andersen Tax. Including the location in Warsaw, Andersen Tax has a presence in more than 63 locations globally through the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global.

"We are excited to continue to be the benchmark for quality and extend the international tax support to our clients," said Andersen Tax Partner Matthew O'Shaughnessy. "Our adoption of the Andersen name is representative of our integration with the global organization and our ability to provide seamless service in locations around the globe."

Aleksandra Kalinowska, Andersen Tax Partner in Poland added, "As an Arthur Andersen alumna, best-in-class service was introduced to me early in my career and continues to be our standard. This return to the Andersen name is an excellent fit for our firm, our clients and our underlying values."

Under the name Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to provide tax and accounting services to businesses and individuals in the areas of transfer pricing, international tax law, direct and indirect taxes and real estate tax. The firm has professionals who work across all industries, but they specialize in manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals and IT. Andersen Tax in Poland has plans to triple the size of its business by the end of 2019 and to significantly expand its team in Poland.

"The team at Andersen Tax in Poland is passionate and has demonstrated a strong commitment to their clients," said Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. "Our common name signifies our shared chemistry and values and I look forward to this next step in our firm's history."

Andersen Global is an international association of member firms with more than 2,000 professionals and a presence in more than 63 locations worldwide.

