WPP's Data Alliance Appoints New CEO

Anas Ghazi appointed to new role in WPP data horizontality team

NEW YORK, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --WPP's Data Alliance, a unit that supports the Group's data business by enhancing access to data and forging internal and external partnerships, today announced Anas Ghazi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Ghazi held the role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships for WPP's Data Alliance, where he was responsible for partnership strategy inclusive of DataSift, Facebook, Factual and Spotify, and team expansion into the Indian and Indonesian markets.

The transition is effective starting May 2017. Former CEO, Nick Nyhan, will remain on the Data Alliance Board and represent Kantar, along with representatives from GroupM, Wunderman, WPP Digital, Ogilvy and WPP Health & Wellness. Nyhan moves into a new role as Chairman of Lightspeed and remains Chief Digital Officer at Kantar.

"The Data Alliance team measures its success by connecting people with similar data needs and in support of WPP clients, operating companies and partners. Anas has proven he can identify the needs, fill the gaps creatively, and get things done in diverse situations," said Nick Nyhan, Chairman at Lightspeed Research and Chief Digital Officer at Kantar.

"Clients are increasingly demanding that their relationships with agencies are grounded in data. As this becomes more important we trust Anas will lead the Data Alliance and ensure they are front and center of WPP's plans to engage with partners and internally put data at the heart of our business, " said Scott Spirit, Chief Digital Officer at WPP.

"WPP is a big player in the data space and I am humbled to build upon the strong foundation of success we have collectively created as a Group," said Anas Ghazi CEO, WPP's Data Alliance. "We will continue to focus on a few key ways to make it easier to get and use data in WPP for media, insights, CRM, creative and PR, while strategically extending some of our data assets out into the broader ecosystem."

Anas Ghazi spent eight years in financial services and joined WPP's Data Alliance in 2013 as Director of Partnerships.

About WPP's Data Alliance

The Data Alliance is a WPP company that supports the Group's data business by enhancing access to data and data-driven marketing applications. The Data Alliance leverages a global network of expert leaders from across WPP in data investment management, analytics, CRM, media, and digital to prioritize what data is secured and how it is used. In support of operating companies, Data Alliance assists in internal and external data partnerships and connects WPP's centers of excellence to address client data opportunities. For more information, visit www.dataalliance.com.

About WPP

WPP is the world's largest communications services group with billings of US$74 billion and revenues of US$19 billion. Through its operating companies, the Group provides a comprehensive range of advertising and marketing services including advertising & media investment management; data investment management; public relations & public affairs; branding & identity; healthcare communications; direct, digital, promotion & relationship marketing and specialist communications. The company employs over 205,000 people (including associates and investments) in over 3,000 offices across 112 countries. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

