American Business Awards Honors ELM Solutions with Silver Award for Passport Office Companion

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, today announced that Passport Office Companion has received a Silver Stevie Award for New Product or Service of the Year Software Integration Solution in the 2017 American Business Awards competition. ELM Solutions provides enterprise software solutions that facilitate workflow and collaboration across the legal community. They connect corporate legal departments and insurance claims organizations to their trusted law firm partners.

Passport Office Companion's unique modular architecture and state of the art web technologies allows Passport capabilities to be extended within the Microsoft Office Suite to support a wide range of legal workflows. Users can access and perform their day-to-day tasks right from the familiar Microsoft applications they are most familiar with, without the need to switch between multiple software platforms which fundamentally improves how they operate. With this technology, access to new functionality and new apps is easily and centrally deployed across an organization from the Passport server direct to desktop users.

"I'm proud of the way our Passport Office Companion team worked closely with our customers throughout the development process and successful beta program to deliver a unique, innovative and unprecedented solution that helps address their key business and operational needs," said Barry Ader, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for ELM Solutions. "This solution fundamentally changes the way that legal professionals manage their workflows. We're honored to be recognized by the Stevie judges for this accomplishment."

The Stevie Awards are considered the world's premier business awards. Created in 2002, they honor and generate public recognition of the achievements of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry submitted more than 3,600 nominations to the American Business Awards this year. This is the second time the American Business Awards have honored the Passport Enterprise Legal Management platform. In 2011, the solution won a People's Choice Stevie award.

More information about Passport Office Companion, Passport, Passport Pro, TyMetrix 360º, and related offerings is available at the ELM Solutions website.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005198/en/

Contacts:

Wolters Kluwer

Chris Tessier, +1 713-530-4245

Global Communications PR

chris.tessier@wolterskluwer.com