Agricultural Robots Market to Reach $8.8Bn by 2025: By Product (UAV, Driverless Tractor, Milking Robots, Materials Management) & Application (Field Farming, Dairy, Animal, Soil & Crop Management) - Research and Markets

The global agricultural robot market is anticipated to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2025. The agriculture industry is changing dramatically, across the globe. The growing technological advancements and innovations in robotics have increased the sales of the agricultural robots.



Indoor farming refers to crop cultivation using high-pressure sodium lamps or LEDs and growth in aeroponic and hydroponic systems. Additionally, indoor farming provides protection and optimal growing conditions. The use of this technology by small commercial growers for producing crops is expected to increase their capacity and economic viability.



The future of the indoor farming industry is technology and data driven. The climate control technology is enabling high yields. A farm management system helps growers in reducing the time spent on analyzing and collecting crop yield data. The growing adoption of indoor farming is likely to spur the agriculture robot market.



Farm employment includes exposure to pesticides, long working hours, poor sanitary conditions, and other health risks. Most of the agricultural work is physical in nature, which increases the risks of accidents by fatigue, difficult terrain, poorly designed tools, and extreme weather conditions. In addition to physically demanding labor, heat & sun exposure and dangerous machinery increase the risks of farming.

Based on working methods, the working conditions in commercial plantations vary from traditional intensive methods to highly mechanized extensive methods. However, only some of the agricultural workers are covered by employment injury benefits, national legislation, and insurance schemes.



Farming causes several respiratory hazards in farmworkers. Organic dust toxic syndrome (ODTS), caused by grain and silage dust, is a common respiratory illness prevailing among the farmers. Agricultural noise and chemical hazards are the other common health hazards of farming. Prolonged exposure to excessive noise produced by choppers, tractors, chainsaws, and grain dryers can cause permanent hearing loss.



However, lack of awareness and high initial capital investments are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. The robots used for agricultural purposes require additional application-specific advanced processing equipment, resulting in increased capital investment.

