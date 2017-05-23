Ringdale Announces FollowMe® Integration With OKI's Latest Smart Device Series of MFPs

BURGESS HILL, England, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ringdale, a leading provider of secure document output management solutions, announces today that its FollowMe® Embedded for OKI® product provides support for OKI's latest Smart Device series of MFPs featuring OKI's smart Extendable Platform (sXP).

Available for OKI's latest MC573dn smart MFP and C542dn smart printer, FollowMe Embedded for OKI brings more flexibility, security and cost control to office and mobile printing environments. From the head office location down to the branch office, organizations can access FollowMe Secure Printing, Single Sign on (SSO) authentication and cost management from the MFP control panel.

"With printer-related breaches on the rise, organizations should be considering solutions featuring a fully integrated mobile and office print security platform, capable of monitoring sensitive content to help prevent data loss and achieve industry compliance," said Jan Bollmann, Executive Vice President, Ringdale.

"OKI Europe is pleased to offer FollowMe Embedded with our Smart MFPs. The addition of this solution enables our customers to get the most out of their technology investments with seamless access to all the tools for secure, cost effective office printing," said Javier López, General Manager, Office Solutions, OKI Europe Limited.

Ringdale continues to extend their fully embedded solutions for the leading printer brands. FollowMe Embedded for OKI is part of the largest embedded portfolio on the market.

For partners working with multiple printer and MFP brands, FollowMe offers the most consistent user experience across any printer make or model.

About Ringdale

Ringdale invented FollowMe and the print roaming technology in 1997 and has continued to be at the forefront of the industry for over three decades. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

About OKI Data Corporation

OKI Data Corporation specializes in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of business printing solutions that empower organizations to communicate more effectively. A subsidiary of Tokyo-based OKI Electric Industry (established in 1881 as Japan's first telecommunications manufacturer), OKI Data fields representatives in 100 countries to offer innovative, leading-edge products and services worldwide.

