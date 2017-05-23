Adaptive Insights: Adaptive Insights Accelerates Growth in Northern Europe

New Nordic Resources, Partners, and Customers Reflect Adoption of Cloud Planning Solutions

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM) (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309753&id=11763433&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.adaptiveinsights.com%2fproducts%2fadaptive-suite%2f), continues its strong growth and expansion across the Nordics with in-country support, partners, and new customers. The company recently announced 2016 revenues of $80 million and today announced that over 20% of its sales are from international markets outside of the United States.

"We see tremendous growth opportunities in Europe, particularly the Nordics and Baltics, as enterprises increasingly recognize the need for a cloud-based planning platform," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "The ability to provide support for our channel with a dedicated team in-country, as well as the addition of leading partners in their practice areas, puts us in a strong position to meet the growing demand for the Adaptive Suite, as we continue to expand internationally."

Strong Channel, In-Country Support Drives Growth

Adaptive Insights currently has offices in the United Kingdom which, along with partners, serves England, Ireland, and Scotland. To meet the increasing demand for its cloud-based planning solutions in Europe, the company has appointed Fred Olsson as its new director of channels for the Nordics and Baltics, and continues to expand its partner network, including new partner, Evolvit, based in Finland.

"We are seeing strong demand across Finland for cloud-based enterprise solutions," said Sampsa Tirkkonen, head of CPM solutions, at Evolvit. "Adding Adaptive Insights to our offerings enables us to target finance teams with an integrated planning and integrated analytics solution -- the only integrated cloud solution today. This ensures our customers will receive the leading solution combined with our expertise to achieve their business goals."

Evolvit joins an already established partner network that includes eCraft (Finland), Efima (Finland), Staria (Finland), Inspari (Denmark), and Miagen (Ireland, Norway). Together, these resources provide deeper sales and support for prospects and customers across the Nordics.

New Customers Embrace Active Planning in the Cloud

Mirroring its strong growth in the United States, Adaptive Insights continues to expand its customer list in Europe with organizations of all sizes and across all industries. New customers include Cargotec, Espoon Asunnot, Keuruun Sähkö, Juuranto Group, Lahden Talot, Solteq, Tieto, and Yap Solutions.

"Working with eCraft to streamline our finance function, we determined that Adaptive Insights offered the most comprehensive cloud solution for planning, budgeting, and forecasting," said Päivi Keränen, CFO, of Yap Solutions, an IT services company. "This has empowered our team to evolve from static, Excel spreadsheets to an active planning process with the Adaptive Suite. We now have a complete view of our performance to plan and the ability to easily and quickly re-forecast, enabling us to better manage our business."

Another customer, Juuranto Group, a modern, service-oriented group of Finnish companies, selected Adaptive Insights to move to a cloud-based solution that enables their users to access the Adaptive Suite anytime, anywhere for a continuous planning approach. "With Adaptive Suite, our planning process is more efficient and more flexible, and, as important, we now trust the figures it generates 100%," said Lotta Mäkelä, CFO, Juuranto Group. "We can then analyze the data and create future scenarios, comparing them to actual and planned figures, a critical function for today's high-performing teams."

Multifunctional energy company Keuruun Sähkö also has embraced cloud planning with the Adaptive Suite. "In the energy industry, planning and budgeting can easily become burdensome," said Janne Sievälä, ICT Manager, Keuruun Sähkö. "With its driver-based scenarios and intelligent assumptions, the Adaptive Suite has allowed us to take our budgeting and forecasting to a whole new level. Working with Efima, we're able to implement the cloud-based solution quickly and easily. Now we enjoy the accessibility and efficiency of modern budgeting and forecasting to the fullest."

Click here (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309753&id=11763436&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.adaptiveinsights.com%2fpartners%2flocate) to locate an Adaptive Insights partner in Europe.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM) (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309753&id=11763439&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.adaptiveinsights.com%2fproducts%2fadaptive-suite). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309753&id=11763442&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.adaptiveinsights.com%2fproducts%2fadaptive-reporting), and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309753&id=11763445&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.adaptiveinsights.com%2fproducts%2fadaptive-suite), Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309753&id=11763448&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.adaptiveinsights.com%2f).

