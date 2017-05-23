ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Fattmerchant, a payment processing provider offering transparent pricing and innovative technology, today announces the launch of the Fattmerchant Platform, which provides business owners with an all-in-one look at their processing information as well as valuable insights to help make smarter financial decisions. With the Platform, businesses will now have access to Fattmerchant's proprietary technology regardless of the front-end solution they currently use and how they accept card payments. The new technology includes analytics, transaction summaries, weekly reporting, multi-locational data, access to the Fattmerchant Marketplace, branded receipts, 24/7 support and the ability to manage multiple users and roles.

"Allowing business owners to view every aspect of their payment processing in one place was considered unchartered territory up until this point," said Suneera Madhani, CEO of Fattmerchant. "Companies shouldn't have to search far and wide to have access to their own financial information, and this platform is the first time they'll have it all at their fingertips without having to switch between accounts."

One of the key features of the Fattmerchant Platform is its robust analytics. Businesses using Fattmerchant can use the new software to check customer retention, growth rate, average sales and transaction volumes, and sales categorized by day, month and year. All of which will be available on a single dashboard and presented in a big-picture automated email each week. Whether a company's sales are coming from online gateways, mobile transactions or in-store purchases, the Fattmerchant platform brings all of this data together in one setting.

The Fattmerchant Platform also gives every member access to the Fattmerchant Marketplace, where business owners can perform a series of actions through various apps. In the Marketplace, members are able to order supplies such as receipt paper or hardware, download the mobile app, enable Automated Clearing House transactions, access processing statements and batch history, manage PCI compliance and even download anti-virus software.

"We've listened to what merchants want, and we're bringing the human touch back to the financial industry," continues Madhani. "There has never been an omni-channel, adaptable platform for payments and transactions, especially with a dynamic support team attached to it. Our technology is built exclusively in house, and our members will always have someone to talk to if they need it. This is the new era for payment processing, and we're excited to be leading the charge."

Fattmerchant recently launched its new payment model to better serve businesses of all sizes, including micro-merchants transacting less than $7,000 per month. With a customizable model and an all-inclusive platform, every business can build a plan with Fattmerchant that fits their needs. If you would like to learn more about Fattmerchant's new technology, please visit: https://fattmerchant.com/online/

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a merchant service provider offering unlimited payment processing with unmatched customer service. Suneera Madhani, CEO of Fattmerchant, founded the company in 2014 after working in the credit card processing industry for years, wanting to sell a product that customers would be excited about. Fattmerchant offers plans for every business and brings the human touch back to payment processing.

Media Contact

Jessica Garcia

Uproar PR for Fattmerchant

321-236-0102

Email Contact



