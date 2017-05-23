TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PX)(OTC PINK: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") announces that Roscan Minerals Corporation ("Roscan") has provided the second payment of $150,000 to fund exploration expenditures at the Dormaa Project. This payment is pursuant to the option and joint venture agreement (the "Option Agreement"), dated November 7, 2016, and amended February 14, 2017, pursuant to which the parties established an earn-in arrangement to jointly advance the Dormaa Project in Ghana, West Africa.

Pelangio has recently completed a prospecting program and gold-in-soil geochemical survey on the Dormaa Project. This drill program will be based on the work programs completed to date.

Highlights of the upcoming drill program at Dormaa include:

-- preparation and mobilization of Grasshopper drill rig to the site, -- 3,000 metres of reverse circulation and air core or rotary air blast drill program planned for mid-June commencement

Based on the preliminary work plan approved by both parties, expenditures of approximately $300,000 are planned for the Dormaa Project.

Newly released satellite imagery indicates that substantial, unregulated artisanal and mechanized alluvial operations surrounding the property were carried out during 2014-2015. These alluvial operations appear to be sourced by large gold-in-soil anomalies on the Dormaa Project (see Pelangio Exploration Inc. news release March 6, 2017).

Mr. Warren Bates, P.Geo., (APGO #0211) is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Pelangio

Pelangio successfully acquires and explores camp-sized land packages in world-class gold belts. The Company primarily operates in Ghana, West Africa, an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa. The Company is exploring three 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, the 264 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, and the early-stage 159 km2 Akroma Properties, which includes the Dormaa and Wamfie concessions.

In addition, the Company has several gold exploration projects in Ontario, Canada. These include the properties known as the Birch Lake Property, the Poirier Gold Property and the Lorna Lake Property.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com

