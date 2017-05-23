NEWTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM)(TSX: HSM.S)(TSX: HSM.WT.S)(OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") announced today that it has been issued its first method patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,656,069) that features claims directed to the use of the PoNS™ device for human performance improvement rather than rehabilitation therapy. The '069 patent is the first member of the existing family of patents the company has received for its core asset, the PoNS device, in the field of human performance improvement. Potential uses could include supporting physical and cognitive improvements in healthy adults, or more leisurely pursuits such as improving a golf-swing. This recent patent further reinforces the current family of PoNS patents protecting various forms of physical and cognitive therapy in combination with both skin and oral cavity stimulation using the PoNS device or any equivalent neurostimulation device that the company may develop.

The Company has now been issued or has allowed 53 US and international patents covering medical device features, physical and cognitive therapies, human performance methods, and design features associated with the PoNS device.

"This patent significantly expands our potential addressable market and helps Helius continue to build its intellectual property estate for our PoNS therapy," said CEO, Philippe Deschamps.

About PoNS™ Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS Therapy combines the use of the device with physical or cognitive therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

