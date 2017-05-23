VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Gen III Oil Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GIII) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Battiston as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective June 1, 2017.

Angelo Battiston is a highly effective technical leader with over 25 years' experience leading large and small multidisciplinary teams. He has held numerous executive leadership appointments in the Canadian Army, which include: Chief of Staff for the organization responsible for the functional management and support for all of Western Canada's Army units and bases; Commanding Officer roles for support organizations dealing with complex, diverse and challenging logistical mandates; Canadian Liaison Officer to the US Army, facilitating high level communications between the two nation's defence science, engineering, testing and technology communities.

After a successful and rewarding career as a senior officer in the Canadian Army, Mr. Battiston has been leading engineering project teams in the oil and gas industry as a senior project manager with Stantec Consulting. He has led over a dozen full engineering, procurement, and construction management projects. These complex oil and gas facility projects all had very aggressive schedules and were dependent on the timely procurement and delivery of long lead specialized equipment. Mr. Battiston also managed the project construction phase while acting as prime contractor and promoting a strong health, safety, environmental and quality culture and program.

Mr. Battiston holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, a Master's degree in Systems Engineering, a Project Management Professional certification, and is a graduate of numerous senior executive leadership and management courses and programs.

His exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, coupled with his engineering background, make him highly effective at identifying priorities, developing solutions, and motivating teams to meet objectives. Mr. Battiston will make an excellent addition to the Company's executive; reinforcing our commitment to build a strong team to successfully complete our first ReGen facility and to bring our larger corporate strategy to fruition.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce the departure of Wesley Marstaller as the Company's Executive Vice President.

