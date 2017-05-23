VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Tower One Wireless Corp. (CSE: TO)(OTC PINK: TOWTF)(FRANKFURT: A2DKQ4) ("Tower One" or the "Company") announces it entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 65 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of a private Tower Company (the "Tower Company").

The Tower Company, which owns, builds and leases Cellular Towers to the Telecom Industry in Argentina, includes a Master Lease Agreement (the "MLA") with a single Mobile Network Operator. The MLA in place allows for the Tower Company to be granted Cellular Search Rings, which are desired coordinates for a tower, and outlines the terms for each tower build.

The Tower Company was established in 2016 and has completed two Towers; two currently are being erected. The company is awaiting delivery of six towers from its fabricator vendor once site acquisition is completed. Additionally, the Tower Company currently has an additional 20 Cellular Search Rings that have begun site acquisition. Currently, the Tower Company has an office and staff located in Buenos Aries.

Alex Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, states: "Tower One has now solidified our position as an tower operator in Argentina and is advancing discussions with additional Mobile Network Operators. Our new Tower Company is one of five firms with an MLA in Argentina. This country is currently estimated to need over 10,000 new cellular towers in the next few years to meet the Ministry of Communication's National plan for quality communication services."

About Tower One Wireless Corp.

Tower One Wireless was founded in 2015 with a mission to own and operate high-quality cellular network infrastructure sites in South American markets that are experience strong usage growth.

Tower One Wireless focuses primarily on building towers in municipalities where there is limited or no cellular coverage. This enhances the probability of multiple carriers sharing the tower and minimizes competitive risk. Tower One Wireless has assembled a decorated management team with top-tier cellular development experience with one of South America's largest tower developers. Tower One Wireless is currently focused on 4G & 5G LTE infrastructure expansion in Latin America.

