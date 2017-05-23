VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- In the news release, "Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Drilling Expands Mineralization at Umwelt Vault Zone," issued earlier today by Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX: SBB), we are advised by the company that the cash position should read as "C$43m" rather than "C$4m" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") or (the "Company") (TSX: SBB) is pleased to announce the first results from the recently completed spring exploration diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Back River Gold Project in Nunavut, Canada. Approximately 7,000 m of drilling has been planned for 2017 in two drill programs, with the first completed this spring, and the balance in a summer drill campaign to commence in August. Priority drill targets were selected based on the potential to enhance project economics by adding or demonstrating potential additional mine life in the footprint of the proposed Goose Project.

The spring drilling program has successfully concluded with approximately 2,700m of drilling in five drill holes. One drill hole (17GSE511B) targeted the Umwelt "Vault" zone with the objective of demonstrating the extension of a high-grade zone indicated by three historical drill holes included in the Umwelt resources. These previous holes indicated a potentially significant high-grade zone adjacent to the currently planned underground mine workings. The Vault drill hole targeted the expansion of this zone by stepping out down dip outside of the current reserves and mine plan. It is interpreted that an additional favourable host stratigraphy remains unconstrained for approximately 100 m down dip over a minimum strike of 200 m.

Sabina is highly encouraged by the results of this hole returning 16.86 g/t Au over 13.5 m from 734.00 m to 747.5 m, including 27.11 g/t Au over 7.95 m from 736.75 to 744.70 m. This strongly mineralized zone was intersected at a vertical depth of 675 m and is open to the east in the down dip direction. Results from a total of 43.60m of the drill hole have been returned to date; additional assays are pending for the remainder of the sampled intervals.

Table 1.0 - 2017 Back River Umwelt "Vault" Zone Drilling Significant Assay Results

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole ID Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Depth (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17GSE511B 214 -73 430748 7270541 806 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Lithology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oxide Iron 17GSE511B 734 747.5 13.5 16.86 Formation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oxide Iron including 736.75 744.7 7.95 27.11 Formation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oxide Iron 751.6 752.8 1.2 2.07 Formation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clastic 755.5 756.55 1.05 12.3 sediments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- True thicknesses of the intervals are estimated at greater than 90% of the core length.

"This hole in the Vault Zone confirms the rapid growth potential and high grade nature of an exciting portion of the Umwelt deposit and underscores the tremendous potential of embedded growth at Back River. We believe this is a multi-generational mining district," said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. "The exceptional grade and mineralized thicknesses of this zone compels further drilling and highlights opportunities for earlier development of this high-grade zone to positively impact mine economics. I would also like to thank our crews for completing a challenging drill program without any lost time incidents and in full compliance with all of our licenses and permits. I look forward to further results from this spring's drilling and from more Vault Zone drilling planned for the summer drill program."

Umwelt Deposit and Vault Zone

The Umwelt Deposit hosts 9,050,000 tonnes of 6.90 g/t Au for 2,034,000 ounces of Measured and Indicated resources, as well as 1,909,000 tonnes of 11.01 g/t Au for 676,000 ounces of Inferred resources. Portions of these resources are included in the current feasibility study for both open pit and underground development. The Vault drill hole targeted a particularly robust portion of the Umwelt Deposit where exceptional grades and thicknesses of mineralized iron formation remain unconstrained in a portion of the down dip direction. Existing holes within the Vault zone to date are recognized as some of the highest grade thickness drill intercepts ever drilled at Back River. (Table 2.0)

Drill hole 17GSE511B was designed for testing the down-dip extension within this high-grade gold setting where relatively thick sequences of strongly mineralized oxide-iron formation have been modelled. Drilling of the hole intersected significant mineralization consisting of pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, and abundant visible gold. Significant sulphide mineralization exists both above and below the targeted interval including 12.3 g/t Au over 1.05 m within lower clastic sediments from 755.5 m to 756.55 m. The majority of assays for mineralized zones above the current assay are pending and will be released upon receipt.

Table 2.0 - Table of Significant Historic Vault Drill Intersections from 2011 and 2012 Drilling

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole ID Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Hole Depth (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11GSE075 224 -70 430737 7270523 776 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11GSE106 214 -69 430713 7270572 755 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12GSE217 214 -75 430786 7270498 800 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Lithology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oxide Iron 11GSE075 713 737.4 24.4 13.43 Formation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oxide Iron 11GSE106 698.5 728.35 29.85 10.91 Formation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oxide Iron 12GSE217 770 787 17 49.24 Formation ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other Project Activities

A number of other program advancements were completed during the spring drilling campaign and camp opening including; a ground geophysics electromagnetic survey over target areas at the Goose and Boulder properties, bulk fuel and consumable resupply for the planned summer program and a 29 drill hole, 209 m geotechnical drilling program at the site of the proposed Goose mill facility. A phase II exploration program with a minimum of 4,000 m of drilling, geologic mapping, till sampling, and rock sampling is planned for Back River in late Summer /Fall, 2017.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 as pertains to the Back River Project, is James Maxwell P.Geo, Exploration Manager, for the Company. All drill core samples selected within the exploration program are subject to a company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and duplicates analysis. All samples are sent to SGS Canada Inc. located in Burnaby, British Columbia where they are processed for gold analysis by 50 gram fire assay with finish by a combination of atomic absorption and gravimetric methods. Additionally, analysis by screen metallic processes is performed on select samples.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a well-financed, emerging precious metals company with district scale, world class undeveloped assets in one of the world's newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

In September, 2015, Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce approx. 200,000 ounces a year for approx. 11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years. At a US$1,150 gold price and a 0.80 exchange rate, the Study delivers a potential after tax internal rate of return of approximately 24.2% with an initial CAPEX of $415 million.

The Project is advancing through the environmental assessment process with final public hearings with the Nunavut Impact Review Board set for May 31 - June 3, 2017 in Cambridge Bay.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore's Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River's silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

The Company had cash and equivalents of C$43m at March 31, 2017.

All news releases and further information can be found on the Company's website at www.sabinagoldsilver.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All technical reports have been filed on www.sedar.com

