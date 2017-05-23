

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retail giant Amazon.com has given out more than 1.7 million free bananas at its Community Banana Stands in downtown Seattle, altering local banana sales, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The company, which opened its first Community Banana Stand in late 2015 with idea from founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has installed two banana stands at its Seattle headquarters.



Through these stands, Amazon offers everyone near its headquarters, not just employees, healthy, eco-friendly snacks as a public service.



According to the report, Amazon initially considered oranges, but picked bananas as free snacks. They were seen as healthy, fully compostable, and affordable snack for employees and locals. The company reportedly buys the bananas from a local supplier.



Amazon noted that Banistas oversee the wooden cart operation, stacking up a selection of fruit, which range from green to bright yellow, as fast as passersby can take them, the report said. At the two stands, Banistas move about 8,000 a day, Monday through Friday. The company also appoints bananager and team leader to keep a spreadsheet tracking demand.



John Schoettler, Amazon's vice president of global real estate and facilities, which include the banana stands, said, 'As far as the health codes go, you can hand out bananas and oranges, because they come in their own packaging.



The stands have a compost bin for peels.



