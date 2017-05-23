New Film Details New York City's Largest Private Gardens At Extell's One Manhattan Square

Watch West 8's Co-Founder Contextualize 45,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Amenity Space at the New Luxury Tower, Currently Under Construction on the Lower East Side

NEW YORK, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Extell Development Company today released a film featuring the co-founder and principal architect of West 8 Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, Adriaan Geuze, detailing the largest private outdoor gardens in New York City at One Manhattan Square. This modern glass residential tower will have over an acre of exterior garden space designed by West 8. Inspired by squares, parks and urban sanctuaries around the world, West 8 thoughtfully engineered a range of meaningful garden retreats for residents to relax, work, socialize and play at this vertical village boasting more landscaped areas than any other development in New York.

Just named 2017's most innovative architecture firm by Fast Company, the Netherlands-based West 8 is renowned globally for the Jubilee Gardens completed ahead of the London 2012 Olympics, the Garden of 10,000 Bridges in Xian, China and Miami's SoundScape Gardens. The firm also designed "the Hills" at Governors Island, which received critical acclaim at the unveiling last year, and just opened to the public on May 1st.

The film depicts Mr. Geuze visiting Governors Island, where he draws comparisons from this pioneering project to One Manhattan Square. Topiary gardens accessed via a sumac meander will spiral the tower's base providing residents with countless ways to explore private birch gardens, social courtyards, and relaxation spaces.

One Manhattan Square's gardens feature both active and peaceful spaces including outdoor grilling and dining areas, ping-pong tables, a putting green, children's playground, romantic fire pits, an adult tree house, tea pavilion, and stargazing observatory.

In total, the building will have over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Interior amenities include a spa concentrated around a sunken tranquility garden by West 8 with private treatment rooms and hamam, as well as a multi-level fitness center, theater and performance spaces, full basketball court and a two-lane bowling alley, to name a few.

Ownership at One Manhattan Square starts at $1.17 million with low carrying costs and an anticipated 20-year tax abatement.

