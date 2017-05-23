

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) expects positive development to continue in fiscal year 2018.



In his speech at the Annual General Meeting, Manfred Bender, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum, said the company experienced significant growth in 2016 and expects a further positive development in fiscal year 2017.



Bender said, 'At nearly plus 25 percent, our order intake at this point is currently significantly higher than it was in the previous year. We expect the positive trend to continue in FY 2017, also due to promising information about our clients' projects. At this point of time, we expect total sales of between EUR 520 million and EUR 540 million. This should result in a substantial improvement in operating profit. Pfeiffer Vacuum expects this positive development to continue in FY 2018.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX