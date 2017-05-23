NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Archive360™, the world's leading provider of data migration and data management solutions for the Microsoft Cloud, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Archive360 to its 2017 list of Emerging Vendors in the Cloud category. Archive360 stood out from the competition and was recognized in the Cloud category for its industry-unique Archive2Azure™ managed compliance migration, storage and management solution for Microsoft Azure.

CRN's annual list of Emerging Vendors recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers who are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology. This year, for the first time, the list is divided into seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Networking/VoIP, Internet of Things and Storage.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

"We are delighted to have been recognized again by the esteemed editors of CRN, and believe it underscores Archive360's ability to deliver innovative industry unique technology that serves a top IT and business priority -- that is the ability to extract, migrate and manage email and other business critical data from legacy on premise storage into modern on premise and/or cloud archives -- such as the Microsoft cloud," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "And our results speak for themseleves. Archive360 has securely migrated tens-of-petabytes of client data into the Microsoft Cloud alone, with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain-of-custody."

The Emerging Vendors Cloud and Data Center lists will be featured in the June 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About Archive2Azure

Archive360's Archive2Azure is a managed compliance migration, storage and management solution for Microsoft Azure. It is the industry's first and only solution allowing for complete elimination of legacy on premise email archives and other low touch or 'grey' data including inactive employee work files and PSTs, file system content, system generated data, data from application retirement, and data sets generated form eDiscovery. Archive2Azure delivers long-term, secure retention and management of low touch unstructured data, including journal email for regulatory compliance. To learn more about Archive2Azure, please visit http://www.archive360.com/azure-compliance-storage/.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated tens of petabytes into the Microsoft Cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

