AMHERST, MA and IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement today announced it has entered into a partnership with University of Massachusetts and Mullins Center, home to the university's Men and Women's Basketball and Ice Hockey. In conjunction with the partnership, University of Massachusetts Athletics (UMass) and Mullins Center will leverage Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's industry-leading ticketing and Access Management functionality.

This expands the university's relationship with Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement, as the institution has utilized Spectra's Marketing Automation platform powered by FanOne Marketing, as well as the company's industry-specific implementation of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management (CRM), since May 2016.

"We're thrilled to be fully aligned with the suite of Spectra Ticketing and Fan Engagement capabilities," Alan Pandiani, Associate AD for Sales and Fan Experience, said. "Having seen the fruits of marketing automation through our FanOne partnership, we saw further efficiencies and a better end-user experience to be had when forming our partnership with Spectra."

As the primary ticketing provider of UMass and the Mullins Center, Spectra Ticketing and Fan Engagement will provide the organization with its Ticketing and eCommerce platform to efficiently simplify the selling and allocation of inventory to all events in real-time through an integrated website and online box office. The Paciolan platform will enable fans and students to manage their accounts online, transfer tickets and print tickets at home or deliver tickets to their mobile device to scan upon entry at events. UMass and the Mullins Center will utilize PAC Access Management, Spectra's digital ticketing solution, for access control to allow fans to bypass will-call lines and enter events quickly via print-at-home or mobile 2D barcode tickets.

Spectra will continue to provide marketing services for UMass, including its Marketing Automation solution and Salesforce CRM services. Marketing Automation enables UMass to deliver customized, triggered campaigns and create customized, personalized URLs (PURLs) with tailored content for season ticket holders and donors to elevate each fan experience and drive renewals. Salesforce CRM provides UMass with a robust system to better manage fan and donor relationships with the ability to sell more tickets and process more donations via holistic information on current and past ticket purchasers and donors.

"We are delighted to expand our presence at the University of Massachusetts and the Mullins Center," Kim Damron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Spectra Ticketing and Fan Engagement, said. "With our ticketing services, we look forward to engaging UMass fans to transform every fan experience and create new opportunities to increase ticket sales."

By adding Ticketing & Fan Engagement services, Spectra expands its presence at Mullins Center, where the company has been providing Venue Management services since the multi-purpose facility switched from private management in 2004. Spectra Venue Management provides booking, scheduling, maintenance, contracted services, staffing and other operations services at Mullins Center, has consistently exceeded budget expectations and generated more than $14 million in gross sales between 2010-2015 alone.

"At Spectra, we pride ourselves on our client-focused approach and ability to provide innovative solutions, transforming events into exciting experiences that wow fans," said Spectra's Brian Caputo, General Manager of Mullins Center. "Partnering with Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement will help Mullins Center create opportunities that benefit fans of Minutemen Athletics and live events."

Spectra is a major provider of sports and entertainment hospitality services in Massachusetts. One or more Spectra divisions (Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement) are at work supporting multiple venues, teams, performing arts centers and events, including University of Massachusetts, Mullins Center, Boston College, UMass Lowell, Tsongas Center, MassMutual Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Robsham Theater Arts Center and Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

About Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement

Spectra's Ticketing & Fan Engagement division is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 35 years of experience. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement enables college athletic programs, arenas, professional sports, and performing arts clients to sell more than 120 million tickets per year.

About Spectra

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Comcast Spectacor's three core businesses are the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center venue, and Spectra, the expert in hosting and entertainment through its Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement divisions. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and

WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

