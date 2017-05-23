LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) www.xrailentertainment.com, owner of the X Wine Railroad, X Train, and Club X Train membership businesses, CEO Michael Barron announced today that the company has made a tender offer to the management of Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. to acquire 100% of the Company's outstanding stock, liabilities and assets in exchange for $20 million in cash and stock from X Rail Entertainment, Inc. CEO Michael Barron stated, "This is a consolidation of all of the X Train brands still held under a royalty agreement between X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (XREE) and Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. (OTC PINK: XTRN)." The offer would deposit into XTRN the total of $20 million in cash and securities in exchange for 100% of the Company.

"This consolidation of interests is being done to benefit the many shareholders who invested in the project of running trains between LA and Las Vegas and who may have had their equity diminished," stated Barron. "We just want all those who helped us get here have an opportunity to participate in the rewards of execution on this project."

