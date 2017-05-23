MENLO PARK, CA and HELSINKI, FINLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- MariaDB® Corporation, the company behind the fastest growing open source database, today announced the availability of MariaDB TX 2.0, the most feature complete, open source transactional database solution for modern application development.

Businesses need technology that increases agility, scalability, security and supports a plethora of use cases -- all while controlling costs. Developers want a database that is open and extensible, and lets them easily develop many different types of applications. MariaDB TX 2.0 delivers for enterprises and developers with a comprehensive package of technology and services, including feature-rich new releases of MariaDB Server and MariaDB MaxScale that close the functional gap between open source and proprietary offerings.

MariaDB TX is a single offering for MariaDB Server, MariaDB MaxScale, database connectors, services and tools. The MariaDB TX 2.0 package includes the newly released MariaDB Server 10.2 and MariaDB MaxScale 2.1. MariaDB TX is part of a larger effort by MariaDB to offer complete solutions to support specific workload needs, whether transactional, analytical or developer focused. The company has also delivered a new package for large-scale analytics, MariaDB AX, an easy, fast, scalable and open source data warehousing solution.

"For too long, there has been a gap between the high-cost performance of proprietary databases, and the affordable, modern architectures of open source databases," said Roger Bodamer, Chief Product Officer, MariaDB Corporation. "MariaDB TX eliminates this trade-off by delivering an open source, extensible database that is built on top of decades of engineering investment. With its many new features, including support for MyRocks, JSON and data masking, MariaDB is now the most functionally rich open source database solution available."

New Features Make MariaDB TX 2.0 the Most Feature-Rich Open Source Database

MariaDB TX 2.0 adds new database features that increase agility, scalability and security to support the broadest range of new and existing use cases. MariaDB TX 2.0 key new features include:

JSON Support to Enable Broader Use Cases: JSON is the emerging standard for developers building web, mobile and IoT applications. However, NoSQL databases built to support JSON are too functionally limited to support the majority of enterprise use cases. Meanwhile, relational databases have been slow to provide complete JSON support. MariaDB TX 2.0 adds a comprehensive set of 24 JSON functions, enabling the increased flexibility and speed that comes with using JSON, with the reliability and security that comes with using a relational database.

Data Masking and Result Set Limiting for Enhanced Security: The proliferation of ever more sophisticated cyber threats demands ongoing investment in database security. Historically, open source vendors have fallen short of delivering solutions that provide robust, enterprise-grade security. MariaDB TX 2.0 adds new security enhancements previously only available in proprietary offerings. MariaDB data masking is a new feature which masks sensitive data before returning query results, protecting data that is classified as personal identifiable, personal sensitive or commercially sensitive data, common requirements for HIPAA/PCI compliance. Newly introduced result set limiting prevents Denial of Service attacks by specifying a maximum number or rows or data that can be returned in a query, prepared statement or stored procedure to prevent service interruptions.

MyRocks for Better Performance and Scale-out Capabilities: Developers are increasingly tasked with building applications that can scale to meet web demand. Scalability and performance are central to any web, mobile or IoT application. MariaDB TX 2.0 introduces beta support for Facebook's MyRocks, a transactional storage engine optimized for flash storage. Applications built on MariaDB TX 2.0 can utilize MyRocks for 2x better compression, faster replication and data loading.

"In the first quarter of this year alone, we issued more than 600K social posts for our SMB customers," said Darin Sleyster, Senior Database Administrator at OutboundEngine. "As our business continues to grow, MariaDB provides us with the high availability and scalability needed to manage an increasing amount of data. We are excited about new features like Result Set Limiting and Dynamic Server Configuration that can help prevent production outages and keep our business running smoothly."

MariaDB TX 2.0 is available today. To learn more about what's new with MariaDB TX, please join an upcoming webinar on May 31.

