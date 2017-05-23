STAMFORD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the registration opening for the "Pulse of Performance Management 2017" webcast, hosted once again by IndustryWeek, June 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Now in its 14th year, this annual event is a must-see webcast for anyone considering a purchase or upgrade of a performance management system. It will include unbiased information on the status of all the major vendors (including recent mergers and acquisitions) as well as best practice guidance for evaluating cloud-based solutions.

The webcast will examine current trends impacting performance management such as a renewed focus on ease-of-use, user interface and user experience, changes to pricing models, incorporation of advanced analytics, as well as what the BPM Pulse survey reveals about peer organizations' plans and priorities. Craig Schiff, CEO and founder of BPM Partners, will host.

During the live session, BPM Partners will reveal for the first time:

BPM Partners' core list of performance management vendors for 2017 including a review of their products, latest enhancements, and 'best fit' analysis

BPM Partners' selection for 'best new vendor of the year'

BPM Partners' selection for the up-and-coming vendor considered 'one to watch'

The highly-anticipated BPM Pulse 2017 vendor customer satisfaction ratings

NEW for 2017: A look at every vendor's user interface

NEW for 2017: Finance self-sufficiency ratings for each vendor

NEW for 2017: Percent of each vendor's sales that are cloud-based

Although on-demand replays will be available, only live event attendees can participate in the 'Ask the Experts' segment. Two live web attendees will win an Amazon Echo. Register here.

Take the 2017 Pulse survey by May 30, 2017 and see the results during the webcast.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For more, visit http://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow @BPMTeam on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Craig Schiff

BPM Partners, Inc.

(203) 359-5677

Email Contact



Bobbie Carlton

Carlton PR & Marketing, Inc.

(781) 718-7619

Email Contact



