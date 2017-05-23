Latest technology brings immersive sound experience anywhere through headphones or Dolby designed PC speakers

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Huawei today announced a new series of MateBook laptops featuring the world's first Dolby Atmos Sound System, a Dolby designed sound system combining custom speakers and software to deliver exceptional audio from a PC form factor.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005933/en/

Giles Baker, SVP, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories, joins Richard Yu, Huawei's CEO, on stage to announce a new series of MateBook laptops featuring the world's first Dolby Atmos Sound System. (Photo: Thomas Rosenthal)

Dolby's latest innovations deliver a more immersive experience that puts you inside the action. Dolby has addressed traditional shortcomings in the form factor by incorporating a breakthrough approach: by working with partners to vertically integrate the entire audio sub-system encompassing bespoke hardware and software each viewer is treated to a finely tuned auditory experience.

With Dolby Atmos at its core, the Dolby Atmos Sound System creates audio that moves all around you while delivering boosted bass, enhanced volume without distortion on speakers and headphones, and a superior listening experience with a larger range of frequencies for the most natural and lifelike sound. It's an award-winning technology that breathes life into storytelling by allowing content creators the creative freedom to place and move sound anywhere, even overhead. Dolby Atmos began life in the cinema and has since expanded into hundreds of experiences and form factors, including AVRs, sound bars, smartphones and PCs.

"Dolby Atmos Sound System is enabling a new level of immersive experiences through PC speakers, extending the reach of Dolby Atmos into the portable realm," said Giles Baker, SVP, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. "This innovation is made possible through deep collaboration in both hardware and software engineering, and we are thrilled to partner with Huawei on its new feature-rich set of laptops."

Huawei is bringing the "best-in-class" performance, design and user experience to its new line up of MateBook PCs, introducing a dynamic mobile experience from beginning to end. The flagship HUAWEI MateBook X is the first PC to feature Dolby Atmos Sound System with a speaker system co-designed with Dolby. It includes two motors in each speaker, placed in an upward-firing configuration that directs sound at you in a clear and natural way. The HUAWEI MateBook D also features Dolby Atmos Sound System.

"We are very excited to continue our track record of bringing to market high-end consumer devices with the latest technologies," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group. "And what better way to showcase our innovation than working with Dolby, the innovator in sound and imaging technology, to bring the best possible audio experience to our customers."

For more information, visit https://www.dolby.com/us/en/technologies/dolby-atmos/sound-system.html

About Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos delivers moving audio sound that can be precisely placed and moved anywhere in three-dimensional space, including overhead. It brings entertainment alive all around the audience in a powerfully immersive and emotive experience.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) creates audio, video, and voice technologies that transform entertainment and communications in mobile devices, at the cinema, at home, and at work. For more than 50 years, sight and sound experiences have become more vibrant, clear, and powerful in Dolby. For more information, please visit www.dolby.com.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population, ranking third in the world in mobile phone shipments in 2015. Sixteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on 20 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005933/en/

Contacts:

Dolby Laboratories US

Darren Murph, +1 415-357-7043

Darren.Murph@dolby.com

or

Dolby Laboratories International

Paulien Ruijssenaars, +1 415-645-5139

Paulien.Ruijssenaars@dolby.com

or

Racepoint Global for Huawei Consumer BG

Lisa Kennedy, +1 415-694-6700

Huawei@racepointglobal.com