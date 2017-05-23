Panaya Launches Release Dynamix, a Cloud-based Solution for ALM Enabling Rapid High Quality Software Delivery

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Release Dynamix enables IT organizations to continually deliver innovation at the pace of business to meet the requirements of the agile enterprise

Panaya, the leader in cloud-based software quality and application change delivery solutions, announced today the availability of Release Dynamix , Panaya's cloud application lifecycle management (ALM) solution which enables rapid high quality software delivery by accelerating and validating all phases of change delivery from conception through validation, for complex hybrid IT environments.

With Release Dynamix (RDx), the complexity and bottlenecks inherent to application change are removed, allowing customers to realize the benefits of agile and continuous delivery within the context of enterprise applications. RDx provides a holistic and integrated environment that enables collaboration with all stakeholders involved in the business process. Organizations can now rollout innovations and extensions rapidly, with minimal risk, meeting user expectations and driving the business forward with:

Project and Portfolio Management

Requirements and Release management

Test Management

Test Automation & Acceleration

Defect Tracking

Real-time risk analysis

APIs and Integration with leading third party solutions

"IT departments need to take the lead with digital transformation by becoming agile and adjusting to rapidly changing business and market conditions," said Jake Klein, CEO of Panaya. "At the same time best-of-breed is replacing best-of -suite, increasing the complexity of IT environments and creating speed and quality challenges. Panaya Release Dynamix provides real-time visibility into the delivery and quality status of projects and releases, down to the level of individual requirements, ensuring that application owners have complete, accurate information to make decisions."

"Rising customer expectations, competitive threats, and increased consumer choice make rapid delivery and iteration of software applications a competitive differentiator. Optimizing the delivery value chain - well beyond traditional ALM - is a crucial contributor to better business outcomes," stated Diego Lo Giudice, Vice President, Principal Analyst, and Kurt Bittner in the Forrester Research report, TechRadar': Continuous Software Delivery, Q3 2016.

Key benefits include:

Traceability - Tests and defects are mapped to business change request and development requirements thus increasing quality and business assurance

Agility - enables continuous delivery by providing visibility to requirements, user stories and tasks so that you can prioritize activities based on effort required and update risk analysis based on progress

Requirement Approval Workflow - Ensures that organizations comply with internal as well as regulated change introduction processes while continually managing the change lifecycle process

Collaboration - Includes proactive communications and notifications to identify conflicts and remove dependencies typically found in complex, cross-functional business processes that are often geographically dispersed in today's global organizations

Integration - Fully interoperable with Incidents, Requirements and Change Management solutions, Test Automation via Panaya Connect API, so that organizations can continue with best of breed solutions and leverage existing investments

"Release Dynamix holds the promise of changing the way we manage our processes and projects. The solution provides a best of breed ALM application that takes into accounts all aspects of application change delivery, including ERP change conflicts within a release", says Sebastian Hebert, EMEA Technical Director at Shiseido . "As a long time Panaya customer, we are confident that the new offering will enable organizations to become agile and deliver innovations faster."

Panaya will launch Release Dynamix at Confluence, Infosys' annual user event to be held on May 23 - May 25 in San Francisco, where Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka will formally introduce the solution to the market.

About Panaya

WithPanaya, anInfosys company, organizations can accelerate application change and continuous delivery of innovation. Panaya provides cloud based test management, test automation and application lifecycle solutions that ensure collaboration between the Business and IT. Enabling faster release velocity while ensuring quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 1,600 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

www.panaya.com

