Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct's ACCESSWIRE News Platform to Sponsor the LD Micro Invitational Conference June 6-7, 2017

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE MKT: ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company today announced that its newswire brand ACCESSWIRE is sponsoring the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational, held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 6-7, 2017.

In addition to the sponsorship, Issuer Direct's management will be:

Presenting on June 6th, 2017 at 2:30pm pst. and will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Please contact LD Micro for attendance information or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

Miguel Colon, of Issuer Direct's subsidiary Transfer.ly, will be moderating a panel of experts on the current state of Reg A+, how issuers to date have fared, and what the evolving landscape looks like moving forward.

"We are excited again to be working with Chris and his team at LD, with our ACCESSWIRE newswire brand, but also presenting as Issuer Direct and helping educate the market on Regulation A+. In fact, a handful of our very own clients will be presenting for the first time at LD as Regulation A+ companies," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer of Issuer Direct.

Chris Lahiji from LD Micro commented, "We are gearing up for what is sure to be our best Invitational yet. We have dozens of new companies that have never presented at any conference, plus a number of names that rarely present at other events. In addition, we are going to have some excellent panels that will appeal to investors and company executives. And the icing on the cake, free mints and free pens. Free."

Chris Lahiji President, LD MICRO

Presenting Companies will continue to benefit from a complimentary ACCESSWIRE press release announcing their participation in the conference, as well as expanded analytics illustrating their engagement to the event. These analytics are powered by the companies PR.Report system which is seeing millions of visitors to its platform annually from its ever expanding distribution points.

Presenting companies wishing to take advantage of these upgrades and schedule their complimentary announcement release can contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. , empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

