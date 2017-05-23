MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- (Family Features) If you're like many families, this time of year is filled with celebrations including everything from graduations to weddings, and they all have one thing in common: food, food and more food.

Whether you're organizing a party of your own or taking a dish for a potluck, these ideas are perfect for creating a standout dish that fellow revelers will truly enjoy:

Make a DIY delight. Guests of all ages enjoy creating custom treats, and it's easy to set up a DIY station for all kinds of snacks. Grab a handful of coordinating containers for all the ingredients and supply serving-size bags then let your imagination soar with a candy medley, trail mix or even a popcorn bar.

Go ahead, take a shortcut. This busy season, you get a pass on making everything from scratch, and options like Armour Original Meatballs are terrific for entertaining because the work is already done for you. With a few simple additions, you'll have a delish dish to share in no time. Barbecue Glazed Meatballs make for a simple and easy recipe. If you're looking for something fun and creative, try these Barbecue Meatball Bites.

Get clever and sweet. Every party needs dessert and if you're honoring "one smart cookie" of a grad, why not sweeten things up with a table filled with cookies of every flavor. The sentiment will earn almost as much appreciation as all those guests who get their taste buds tickled.

These recipes and more can be found at ArmourMeats.com.

Barbecue Glazed Meatballs Prep time: 20 minutes Total time: 20 minutes Servings: 16 1-1 1/2 cups grape jelly 1 cup barbecue sauce 1 bag (14 ounces) Armour Original Meatballs

In large saucepan, combine jelly and barbecue sauce. Cook and stir over medium heat until jelly melts.

Add meatballs and heat over medium-low heat for 15 minutes, or until meatballs are hot and glazed, stirring occasionally.

Serve in slow cooker set on low, if desired.

Barbecue Meatball Bites Prep time: 10 minutes Total time: 25 minutes Servings: 12 Nonstick cooking spray 1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent dough 1/3 cup barbecue sauce, divided 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided 12 Armour Original Meatballs chopped dill pickles crispy fried onions

Heat oven to 425 F. Coat 12 muffin tin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Roll out dough and cut into 12 squares; press into bottom and up sides of each muffin cup.

Spoon 1 teaspoon barbecue sauce into bottom of each cup and top each with about 1 tablespoon cheese. Place meatballs on top of cheese. Spoon another 1/2 teaspoon barbecue sauce over meatballs and sprinkle with more cheese.

Top with desired amount of dill pickles and fried onions.

Bake 13-17 minutes until dough is browned and meatballs are hot. Let stand 10 minutes before removing from muffin tins to serve.

