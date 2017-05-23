Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Polyphor AG: Kalina Scott appointed new CFO of Polyphor 2017-05-23 / 15:11 _Allschwil, Switzerland, May 24, 2017, 15:00 CET_ *Kalina Scott appointed new CFO of Polyphor* Kalina Scott will join Polyphor as Chief Financial Officer as of June 1st, 2017. She brings over 20 years of experience in the fields of mergers & acquisitions, capital markets and private placements in particular in the healthcare field, most recently as Managing Director, Corporate Finance with Bank am Bellevue in Zurich. Kalina started her career at UBS focusing on structured finance and credit risk management, followed by leading roles in UBS's investment banking in Zurich and London, covering leveraged finance as well as mergers & acquisitions, and in KPMG's Corporate Finance, where she built an IPO advisory unit. During her career, she successfully executed corporate finance transactions for more than 20 companies companies - including the IPOs of Molecular Partners, Cassiopea and more recently Galenica Santé, as well as strategic transactions for Berna Biotech, Sulzer Medica, Mathys Medical and the Hirslanden group. Kalina succeeds Alain Schaffter, who will leave Polyphor to take on a new challenge. Giacomo Di Nepi, Polyphor's CEO, commented: "I am very pleased that Kalina has decided to join Polyphor. Her extensive experience in the finance area, combined with her transaction-based expertise in healthcare and her broad network will help to grow Polyphor and support our corporate strategy and transformation. I would also like to thank Alain for his contribution and wish him all the best in his new endeavors". "I am honored and very excited about the opportunity to support Polyphor in its goal to become the leader in the development of powerful therapies that help patients to improve their lives and, through this and its corporate development, to bring value to the shareholders", says Kalina Scott. Kalina Scott, a Swiss and Bulgarian citizen, studied Business and Economics at the University of Leipzig, Germany, and is a Bachelor of Business Administration of the Sofia University in Bulgaria. _Contact:_ Catherine Hof Corporate Communications Polyphor Ltd Tel: +41 61 567 16 00 Email: PR@polyphor.com _About Polyphor:_ Polyphor is a clinical stage, privately held Swiss specialty pharma company, focused on the development of macrocycle drugs that address antibiotic resistance and severe respiratory diseases. The company's lead drug candidates include: - Murepavadin (POL7080, in Phase II entering Phase III / Pivotal registration program), a precision Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotic (OMPTA) against Pseudomonas Aeruginosa. - POL6014 (in Phase Ib), an inhaled inhibitor of neutrophil elastase for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other severe lung diseases. - Balixafortide (POL6326, in Phase Ib), an antagonist of the chemokine receptor CXCR4 for combination treatment in oncology. Polyphor has discovered the OMPTA class and is further developing it, including a broad-spectrum preclinical candidate, to address infections caused by difficult-to-treat, resistant Gram-negative pathogens - one of the most pressing emerging medical needs. The OMPTA represent the first new class of antibiotics against Gram-negative bacteria reaching advanced clinical stage in the last 40 years. In addition, Polyphor has an important activity of discovery technology partnerships to assist pharma companies in research programs addressing difficult targets through its proprietary macrocycle technology platform. Polyphor has several industry partnerships with and financing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Taisho and the Wellcome Trust. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DQQGANNHGD [1] Document title: Kalina Scott appointed new CFO of Polyphor End of Corporate News 576349 2017-05-23 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e052d13c066e546d412d7804157f9e4&application_id=576349&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2017 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT)