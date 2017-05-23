The Miami International Fitness Expo: The First Ever Miami International Fitness Expo will Take Place on June 10, 2017

The Event, which will be at the Miami Airport Convention Center, will also include the 3rd Annual Miami Muscle Beach Pro/Am

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / It's that time of year again, when the fitness industry will gear up their squads and get ready to pump it up in Miami, Florida. Spearheaded by Fit Life Productions Inc., the 3rd Annual Miami Muscle Beach Pro/Am will be held at the first ever Miami International Fitness Expo at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Saturday, June 10.

For more information about the Miami International Fitness Expo or to get tickets, please check out http://miamifitexpo.com/tickets/.

"This is the same great IFBB and NPC competition the industry has come to know, but we're taking it to the next level," noted a spokesperson for the Miami International Fitness Expo, adding that the event will also host the Miami International BJJ Championship, a Deadlifting Competition open to all and the Fit Life Games in CrossFit.

With four sports, hundreds of athletes, a dedicated kid's area, dozens of vendors and thousands of spectators all under one roof, this event is sure to become one of the largest Fitness Expos in the South Eastern United States. This is an international affair, annually attracting elite talent from across the globe in the NPC and IFBB, with this year being no different, thanks to the inclusion of Functional Fitness and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

"With the help of our friends at Executive Digital, GP Body Sculpting, Fit Life Cruises, CrossFit Kingdom, CrossFit South Miami, Chills Air Conditioning, Carlson Gracie Miami BJJ, Power By Phillips and Flex Appeal Miami; there will be over 500 competing athletes across multiple fitness disciplines and over 50 vendors, providing spectators with plenty to enjoy," the spokesperson said.

Expo tickets are available online for as low as $20 and will be available at the door for as low as $25; kids under 10 can get in for free. Doors will open at 9 a.m., with all main events starting at 10 a.m. and doors closing around 11 p.m. with NPC Bikini finishing up on the main stage.

Sponsor space is still available on a first come first serve basis; to inquire, please email miamimusclebeachpro@gmail.com or call Tony Lopez at (305)799-2992.

About the Miami International Fitness Expo:

The Miami International Fitness Expo (M.I.F.E) is host to the Miami Muscle Beach Pro/Am, an International Federation of Body Builders (IFBB) Pro show and a National Physique Committee (NPC) National Qualifier. The M.I.F.E will also host the Miami International BJJ Championship and competitions in Functional Fitness (Fit Life Games) and Deadlifting. With some of the biggest names in the fitness industry and the support of the IFBB, NPC, BJJ and Functional Fitness communities; the M.I.F.E hosts the best fitness weekend of events, in the best tropic city in the nation. For more information, please visit http://miamifitexpo.com.

Contact:

Tony Lopez

miamimusclebeachpro@gmail.com

(305)799-2992

SOURCE: The Miami International Fitness Expo