FERRATUM OYJ: Notification of transactions in own shares

Helsinki/Berlin, 23 May 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") publishes this announcement pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



Notification of transactions in own shares

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Krause, Clemens

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20170519160109_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 19.05.2017

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 21.42000 EUR

(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 21.40000 EUR

(3): Volume: 320 Unit price: 21.31000 EUR

(4): Volume: 900 Unit price: 21.30500 EUR

(5): Volume: 2920 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(6): Volume: 1076 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(7): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(8): Volume: 43 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(9): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(10): Volume: 1400 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(11): Volume: 810 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(12): Volume: 592 Unit price: 21.01500 EUR

(13): Volume: 4408 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(14): Volume: 260 Unit price: 21.10500 EUR

(15): Volume: 220 Unit price: 21.01000 EUR

(16): Volume: 2282 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(17): Volume: 2238 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(18): Volume: 7762 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(19): Volume: 2238 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(20): Volume: 987 Unit price: 21.00500 EUR

(21): Volume: 6013 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(22): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 21.00500 EUR

(23): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(24): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 21.00500 EUR

(25): Volume: 10991 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

(26): Volume: 9 Unit price: 21.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(26): Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 21.00733 EUR

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 5,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to twelve months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2016).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

