PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announces the complimentary download of its latest eBook entitled, "7 Ways to Drive Channel Marketing via Distribution." The eBook will explore in detail the core channel marketing programs that a distribution partner can help implement for a vendor seeking to reach more channel partners more effectively.

"Most large organizations selling through a channel rely either on a distributor or a wholesaler, but rarely take a structured approach to driving partner marketing. This is truly a missed opportunity in channel marketing," says Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "While most distributors or wholesalers do not have in-house captive marketing capabilities and tend to outsource those functions to providers like ZINFI, there are other core capabilities, aside from marketing, that a distributor or a wholesaler can provide that are critical for channel sales and in this eBook, we share those core competencies."

The eBook can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/offer/channel-marketing-distribution-ebook

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions, a major analyst firm, notes that the ZINFI partner relationship management application is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." In addition, the report highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

ZINFI has also been among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave' evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds, "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM ..."

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management Platform or to download a copy of one of the best practices guides visit www.zinfi.com. Follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zinfi-technologies, and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog, http://www.zinfi.com/blog/.

To sign up for the latest newsletter distribution, visit https://www.zinfi.com/contact-us/

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/22/11G139424/Images/Channel_marketing_distribution-9663ec857c948f0abc0be6f2420d5b73.jpg

ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

Alison Borris

Email contact

